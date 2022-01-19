I’ve always been the type of angler who shoots for maximum entertainment value. That means I don’t go out with the stated goal of catching the biggest fish possible. Trophy fishing adds a level of stress that I frankly don’t need in my life.
Instead, I’d rather catch whatever is swimming past and have a good time with it. It’s my recreation, my therapy. Yes, sometimes I do catch big ones, but I also catch a lot of small ones. I don’t care. I’m having fun.
But for some other fishermen, the pursuit of big fish is not merely part of the sport — it is the sport. This self-imposed requirement affects every aspect of their fishing. To do it well, these anglers have to spend huge amounts of time on the water, researching and learning to understand their chosen targets. It’s not my preferred brand (too much ego for my taste), but it’s certainly a valid way to fish.
Back in our Neolithic days, bringing home the biggest fish was more about survival than bragging rights. If you could get one big one quickly, that meant you didn’t need to spend as much time procuring protein and you could devote a few hours to other pastimes. Useful things, like creating new styles of stone tools, figuring out how to preserve meat with smoke, domesticating cattle, inventing religion and so forth.
The dietary need for bagging a big one faded as we developed agriculture, but the psychological need remained buried within our collective subconscious. Those who were skilled or lucky enough to kill a jumbo fish or game animal would enjoy a bump in status over their peers. For some, the rush that went along with being envied became an addiction. Thus was born the trophy hunter — and he is with us still today.
We tend to protect the young from harvest, but that is the exact opposite of the pressures most natural predators exert. The overwhelming majority of young animals don’t survive to maturity. The percentage depends on species and is largely based on how big you’re born. Most fish produce huge numbers of eggs — tens of thousands to millions at one time.
The majority don’t last even long enough to hatch. Of those that do, nearly all are eaten while still very small. Perhaps one in 100,000 will live into young adulthood. Sharks, on the other hand, produce fewer but larger offspring. Most still fall prey to other predators, but the survival chances are better: Maybe one in 20 to 50.
But right around the time fish should be less vulnerable to predators, that’s when they become fair game to us. Most popular fish have size limits that require us to return the young ones to the water. Even among fish that don’t have this legal protection, it’s usually frowned upon to take the little ones. “It’s not sporting!” “Put that baby back and let it grow up!” OK — but in a natural system, it’s the babies that get eaten, not the prime adults.
It’s bad enough to selectively harvest breeders, which is exactly what we do with most fish (redfish are a notable exception; we get them before they hit spawning size). But taking trophy-size fish out of the game is worse, and it may be having an impact on the average size of the fish we catch.
Most of us know that the fish were bigger in Grandpa’s day. There are myriad reasons, most of which come down to fewer people out there harvesting fish and other aquatic resources. Not much we can do about that — there are more of us every year, and the number of people utilizing the resource is only going to go up.
However, don’t overlook the genetic changes we’ve probably made to our favorite species. Although the situation has changed somewhat in the past decade or so, for many years it was unheard of to release a big fish. By selectively taking the largest fish out of the breeding pool over an extended period of time and leaving the smaller ones to reproduce, we have driven the size of the fish down.
Taken in conjunction with higher pressures on baitfish and widespread water quality issues, it’s not really a surprise that the fish seem to be shrinking at an alarming rate.
A generation ago, a lunker Florida largemouth weighed at least 10 pounds. Now, anglers brag about fish half that size. A speckled trout needed to be at least 25 inches to call it a gator. Today, 20 inches seems to be enough for many. A flag yellowtail used to be 4 pounds or better, but 2 pounds is enough nowadays. Bull redfish start at 30 inches; you used to need 20 pounds to claim that title. It took 40 pounds or more to label a kingfish a smoker. In 2022, 20 pounds is enough.
Now I know there are still big fish to be caught. California has more 20-pound bass today than probably ever lived in Florida. Line class and all-tackle records are still being set regularly for all sorts of species. But overall, our average catch is getting smaller. Each of us can help in one very specific way.
If you land a trophy fish, take your photos, handle it gently, and return it to the water. If you want a trophy, measure it and get a fiberglass replica mount. It’ll outlast a skin mount and look better for a third of the price. The meat of bigger fish is usually coarser and less palatable than from smaller ones, anyway. Let it pass on those superior genes that allowed it to grow big, and maybe we can improve fishing for future generations.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
