Those of you who moved to Florida from somewhere colder (which is almost all of you) will probably have noticed that our winter weather is a bit different from “back home.” Temperatures below freezing are rare and short-lived, and there’s no snow to cover the ground nor ice over the waters.
And yet, it does get too chilly for many creatures to carry on like they do in summer. This all leads to the question: If it’s too warm to hibernate but too cold for business as usual, where do Florida’s animals go in winter? Let’s explore a few cold-season strategies.
Snakes
If you’ve been reading my column for a while, you already know I have a warm spot for cold-blooded serpents. And warm spots are exactly what they look for. In Florida, snaky activity does slow down in the winter, but it never stops. Most species will spend some extra time basking. They can be found lying in sunny spots in late morning on cool but not frigid days, and sometimes soaking up heat from the road late in the afternoon.
When it’s really cold (which, for snake purposes, is below 50 degrees), snakes will hide out someplace that’s a bit warmer than ambient temperatures. Good options include under rotting logs or piles of leaves, in garages and porches (any little gap can be enough to admit a snake), and beneath any sort of cover we’ve been kind enough to leave for them. Potted plants are a favorite.
Bears
Florida black bears don’t go into a true state of hibernation like their northern cousins, but they do set up dens and will retreat into them to nap away the coldest weather. Breeding females will go into “hibernation light” — actually called torpor — to give birth and nurse their newborn cubs.
Although they don’t spend months sleeping, our bears do pack on a layer of winter fat. It seems to be a hard-wired instinct to do so, probably just in case. So fall often brings a rash of bear-human conflicts, as hungry bruins seek out any source of calories thay can find. Fortunately, this is rare in Southwest Florida. But the state bear population is growing, and there are more in our neck of the woods every year.
Butterflies
Even in the depths of winter, there are always a few butterflies active here. But most species do become rare or absent. Do they migrate? Hide under bark? Sleep in tiny caves somewhere? Actually, for the most part, they simply die.
But that’s OK, because it’s only the winged adults that kick the bucket. The next generation is going strong, in the form of pupae and caterpillars. This is actually the same way butterflies handle the cold problem farther north, except here they don’t have to find ways to stay safe from freezing solid. When the warm days of spring arrive after six long weeks of winter, the pupae pop out as butterflies, carrying on in their parents’ footsteps (wingsteps?).
Mosquitoes
Ugh. No matter how cold the freeze, it never seems to kill off the mosquitoes, despite people hopefully telling each other it will. Mosquitoes survive and thrive in much colder climates, so this one is best filed under “wishful thinking.”
Most Florida species overwinter in the egg stage. These eggs easily survive harsh conditions, including short freezes and drying out for several months. When the rainy season returns, they hatch out quickly. Other species stay in their larval form in waters that don’t dry up, and still others lay low(ish) as adults. But as any local can tell you, we see a few adult biting mosquitoes even in winter, on all but the coldest nights.
Argiope spiders
These big orbweaving spiders are hard to not notice, especially when they spin webs spanning 10 feet or more in your landscape. But as large as they are (for spiders, anyway), argiopes live only a single season. They hatch in spring, grow all summer, reproduce in fall, and die in winter.
Each female leaves behind a lovingly cared-for egg sac, brown and made of silk, hung someplace high and usually dry (they often choose to place the sacs under the eaves on my house). When the babies burst forth by the hundreds, they’re hungry. Hungry baby spiders will eat whatever they can catch — and their first meals are often their own brothers and sisters. While that may seem barbaric, it ensures the little ones ready prey for a good start, and also keeps them from overcrowding. Nature’s way is wise, even if it doesn’t look that way at first.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation Cracker and Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, email him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com. You can also follow him on Instagram @florida_is_wild.
