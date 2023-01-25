WWThubbard012623.jpg

Southwest Florida is long past the days of bringing home coolers full of trout — our inshore fisheries just can’t take that kind of exploitation. By the way, the 50 fish in this box are a two-person limit in Louisiana.

How is the water quality and fishing in your neck of the woods? I hope you’re seeing more fish than I am in Lemon Bay. Southwest Florida fishing has changed a lot in my time. We’ve got a lot more people and expanding much more effort chasing the fish. The Gulf seems OK when weather allows us outside, but I am very concerned about our inshore fisheries.

We are blessed with a lot of areas to fish around here. We have a big estuary system that includes the lower Peace and Myakka rivers, Charlotte Harbor, Gasparilla Sound, Lemon Bay and the nearshore Gulf of Mexico. I can still find some fish to enjoy, but not everywhere.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

