Once a month, from late fall through springtime, volunteers meet at Wildflower Preserve near Englewood to spread and retrieve nets across two estuarine ponds in search of juvenile tarpon. With FWC researchers on hand, they perform a “tarpon pull,” using a 600-foot seine net stretched across ponds that most people wouldn’t recognize as an aquatic nursery.
The baby tarpon — which someday may be partner to an angler’s greatest day on the water — are removed, measured and released back into the ponds. Admirers of Magalops atlanticus come to the pulls, including curious snowbirds, high school marine biology students and fishing enthusiasts.
Twelve years ago, the Lemon Bay Conservancy finalized their purchase of the 80-acre former golf course, which lay neglected and infested with invasive plants like Brazilian pepper. The property had been rescued from probable development, but much work was to come. Fast-forward to today, and the Conservancy has done an incredible job of transforming the property. Freshwater and brackish ponds host many bird species and there’s an array of walking trails surrounded by native vegetation. The Conservancy offers seasonal nature walks to the public.
Dr. Bill Dunson is an esteemed naturalist who still guides nature walks in the area (and an occasional contributor to this magazine). In 2010, he was with his son and grandson assessing the property for the Conservancy when he noticed small, silvery fish in two of the estuarine ponds. They were tarpon … but in a golf course pond?
Looking closer, he realized seasonal access to the Gulf was possible via a tidal creek. But it seemed any journey into and out of the Preserve’s small ponds was daunting, if not impossible.
Two years later, Charlotte County’s own JoEllen Wilson began an 18-month study at Wildflower Preserve and published the results for her University of Florida master’s thesis. Why study a fish that’s a few inches long? Tarpon fishing adds to our local economy in a big way, so research into the life cycle of this species benefits all of us — even those who don’t fish.
In summer, hundreds of tarpon leave Charlotte Harbor to spawn in deep Gulf waters. Millions of eggs are fertilized during broadcast spawning, which then drift with wind and currents. Some larvae find their way into canals, creeks and saltwater ponds. Entrance into the most secluded areas is dependent on rains and tidal flow.
As summer transitions into fall, tidal creeks dry up, sealing the new juveniles away from fishy predators. Once inside these estuarine ponds, juvenile tarpon can survive a low-oxygen environment, aided by their unique ability to “sip” air using their swim bladders. With next year’s summer rains, the creek becomes an “on/off ramp,” as yearlings leave and a new batch enter this fragile ecosystem.
With support from Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lemon Bay Conservancy, JoEllen netted, measured, and monitored hundreds of juvenile tarpon. PIT (passive integrated transponder) tags were applied to some fish to monitor movement between ponds and the estuary.
Her research concluded that we should not look at these manmade ponds as ideal nurseries. They are, in fact, a harsh environment for the juveniles. While the fish tolerate freshwater and low O2, fertilizers and runoff from myriad sources cannot be flushed out with tidal flow in the winter months. Birds are a common predator, and within the ponds there can be a scarcity of food for young tarpon.
Flooded mangrove forest is a better habitat for them. Mangroves not only provide cover, but act as a food magnet for all sizes and types of aquatic life. Mangrove destruction, either through human interaction or strong storms, is devastating to any fishery. According to a Florida legislative analysis, nearly 60 percent of Charlotte Harbor’s mangrove forests have been lost over the last century.
JoEllen is now a researcher at Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. She says that smaller, less healthy tarpon which emigrate into open waters are apt to suffer greater mortality through predation.
“The faster juveniles grow, the sooner they avoid predation and can handle environmental change,” she explains. “We are studying fish so we can study the habitat.”
Loss of seagrass and mangroves, development along our coastline, seawalls — all of these things impact wildlife. We fishermen think of tarpon as huge and thrilling to engage with hook and line, but in terms of conservation, the health of juveniles is the way to judge how vibrant our fisheries are.
Bill Dunson and JoEllen Wilson are but two of the many people who champion this great fish. FWC continues long-term tarpon research at Wildflower Preserve, while NOAA and the Southwest Florida Water Management District have helped with restoration efforts. Our tarpon-pulling volunteers take pride in helping ongoing research into what many fishermen consider the ultimate sport fish.
Beyond that, we all should look into the habitat around us. Continued loss of mangroves and seagrass does not comport with a successful fishery. Our acceptance of that is key — not only for the majestic silver king, but for all of us who love the water.
My thanks to Bob Cooper, the unofficial Lemon Bay Conservancy historian, for his help.
