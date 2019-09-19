I love going to the range just as much as the next person, but I must admit that I do get a little tired of just standing there and shooting at the same old silhouette targets. If only there were a way to make the sport of shooting even more fun and more practical.
But wait … there is! Most people don’t know it, but Southwest Florida is booming with different shooting activities. From pistol shooting competitions to sporting clays, there is something happening in our backyard to appease your adventurous side.
IDPA & USPSA Competitions
The limitations of range rules at your normal range may prevent you from practicing more practical shooting, such as drawing from the holster. Hansen Gun Range on Zemel Road in Punta Gorda hosts a different type of shooting competition that allows you to practice a different way.
Hansen is a private outdoor range, but on certain days they are open to the public for IDPA (International Defensive Pistol Association) and USPSA (United States Practical Shooting Association) competitions. These types of events involve the use of practical pistol techniques to solve defensive shooting problems.
The shooters move from different points on the range to engage targets in different simulated scenarios. The purpose is to test the skill level of a shooters speed and accuracy while using practical handguns and holsters. You can find more info on the competitions held at Hansen range and other area ranges at SWFPS.com.
Sporting Clays
There is something for you shotgun lovers as well. Out east down Bermont Road (almost to the intersection with S.R. 31) you will find the Bermont Shooting Club. This outdoor shotgun range has a 14-station course where you can shoot sporting clays. Sporting clays, unlike trap or skeet, can use an array of different types and sizes of clay.
If you don’t own a shotgun, no worries. They have shotguns you can rent for the day, as well as golf carts so you can get around easily. They also host a monthly competition for the National Sporting Clay Foundation. In addition, they also have an archery range up to 40 yards and, for members, lots of fishing. Bring your shotgun, bow and fishing rod and make a day of it there. You can check out more at BermontShootingClub.com.
The Well-Armed Woman
For you ladies, The Well-Armed Woman is a national social organization of women who are firearm owners. The purpose of TWAW is to educate, equip, and empower women who refuse to be victims. They have a local Port Charlotte chapter that meets the last Thursday of every month to get together to practice their shooting skills and have dinner. They also have a classroom where they can meet for instruction and tips on the sport. If you are interested in becoming a member of TWAW, visit TWAWShootingChapters.org or e-mail Shirley@WomenPackToo.com.
Bowling Pin Shoot
Once a month, J&J One Stop Gun Shop hosts a bowling pin shoot. It normally falls on the last Sunday of the month. This is a fun and friendly competition for shooters of all skill levels.
Two shooters compete against one another at the same time to knock down five bowling pins as quickly as possible. The first one to complete the challenge moves on to the next round. Shooters are eliminated each round until two final shooters remain. The quickest is the winner and will receive a nice prize.
There are different divisions you can enter to help even the odds, but believe me when I tell you that this is a game of luck. The first time you try this, you’ll be surprised to see what the pins do when you shoot them.
Got a glock?
If you are a Glock owner, then perhaps you would be interested in joining the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation. GSSF competitions are held at local participating ranges. The host ranges and dates of the shoots can be found on GSSFOnline.com.
The competition consists of a series of three monthly shoots. You must be a GSSF member to shoot, and a competitor must shoot at least two of three competitions to qualify. You can sign up online or at the shoot on the day of the competition.
If you purchase a two-year GSSF membership, you’ll get a certificate that allows you to buy one Glock pistol at an extremely discounted price. The two-year GSSF membership will pay for itself, I can promise you that.
Demo Days
Look for demo days events at local gun ranges. Representatives from firearm companies will occasionally visit local gun ranges. Often they’ll bring guns for potential buyers to try. I have seen them show up with full auto and suppressed firearms.
If you are looking to try a gun before you buy it or just looking to shoot something out of the norm, I would strongly suggest visiting all the local demo days you can. Sometimes you can even pick up swag such as hats and T-shirts.
To keep current on the different shooting activities around, follow the Facebook and Instagram accounts of your local ranges. When events are created, you will see them posted on your news feed. Check out their websites as well to see if they have an event calendar.
Then go to these events, even if it’s just to observe. Talk to the other shooters and participants while you’re there. They were all just curious observers at one time too. If you do decide to start taking part in these local activities, just remember one thing: You’ll be buying a lot of ammo. Guns don’t feed themselves.
Jenny Malone grew up in the Charlotte County area and is an NRA-certified pistol instructor and range safety officer. You can talk guns with her at J&J One Stop Gun Shop at 2324 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
