Kayak anglers like us can only take so much “hunker down.” Although we encourage everyone to avoid public places and groups of people altogether, staying cooped up at home for more than a couple days is not good for one’s mental health.
As a remedy for what folks in the Rockies call cabin fever, we recommend a few hours in a kayak. If you catch a fish, so much the better — but just the sunshine, sea breeze and clean water is rejuvenating for the soul and the body. On a recent trip out of Oyster Creek, we had a great time fishing the rising tide around the oyster bars north of the creek then around Cedar Point Park. Snook, jacks, snapper and trout all showed up to keep us busy till late afternoon.
Here’s a short list of launch spots we think will be open when this column is published. Many of the launches we feature in our “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida — Sarasota Bay to Pine Island” are in state or county parks that may be closed. All beach areas are closed too. The launches below are open as we write this, but some of them might close too, depending on location and popularity. So, check before you go. Give these spots a try and get out on the water, it’s good for what ails you.
In Charlotte County, all boat ramps and outdoor parks are open, which makes it easy if you live there. All boat ramps and some parks in Sarasota County (except those on the beach) are open. North Port city parks are closed. In Lee County Parking, boat ramps and parks are open and the fees are waived. But county-owned beaches, beach accesses, and the Fort Myers Beach Pier are closed.
BUTTONWOOD HARBOR is on the bayside of Longboat Key 5 miles north of New Pass. It’s just a sandy launch along the road. Paddle and fish north to find good grass flats west of Whale Key.
The VAMO ROAD launch is just a wide spot at the west end of Vamo Road in south Sarasota. There is limited parking available here. Paddle south to the mangrove islands or cross the ICW to fish around the Bird Keys.
BLACKBURN POINT’s launch is on the north side of Blackburn Point Road and west of the swing bridge. Paddle north towards Midnight Pass.
The ALBEE ROAD BRIDGE boat ramp is just north of the Albee Road Bridge on the ICW. The kayak launch is on the west side near the boat ramp. This is a good night launch right in Snook Alley.
LEMON BAY PARK is a favorite of ours, especially on a higher tide. Sliding your kayak down the stairs is easy but pulling it back up is serious aerobic exercise. Paddle north from here or cross the ICW for shelter from the sea breeze in the afternoon.
OYSTER CREEK is our home launch. It’s just south of Lemon Bay High School. This is a great launch with back-up-to-the-water ease and excellent oyster bars and flats to fish in Lemon Bay. It’s also fun to fish up the creek on higher tides.
The restaurant at SNOOK HAVEN is closed, but turn left before the restaurant and launch on the Myakka River. Upstream is fresher water and downstream is saltier. Find bass upriver and snook the other way.
That’s just a partial list, but one that will do till next week when we will chase down and recommend a few more launches we find to be open. Enjoy the outdoors while avoiding cabin fever — and if you see any stray viruses, don’t bring them home.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
