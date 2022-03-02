While traveling and staying at various RV parks across Florida, I have seen some setups that are quite impressive. There is no shortage of items out there that you can use to dress up your RV site wherever you decide to stay.
Recently we stayed in Clewiston at a small RV park near Lake Okeechobee. When we arrived, it was obvious the folks who were next to us must have just gotten there as well. Neither of us had yet rolled out everything we had to make our stay as home-like as possible. By the time I got off the water from fishing, they had set up their site with outdoor rugs, fireplaces, canopies, chairs and tables that would rival anyone’s backyard patio setup. It was quite impressive.
It got me thinking about what my wife and I have when it comes to setting things up to be as comfortable as possible. We only have the one outdoor rug. It’s a large one, but based on what I see most people set up, we are at least one rug short to cover the length of the RV under our awning.
Lights really seem to make a big difference at night. You can do so much with accessory lights to make your site look impressive. We have the typical awning lights which are all LED, but we have no accessory light to string up to provide a relaxing and fun atmosphere. This is something I’ll need to invest in. Lord knows I have a ton of lights I use at Christmas, so now I need to dress up the RV to make that look good at night.
We have a small propane grill. We set it up on the picnic table if the site has one, or we have a table we can stand it on and cook when we want to. But it never seems like it’s good enough. It works, but we don’t get the grill taste that I like so much. I really don’t want to lug a charcoal grill around. That’s just too messy. But it seems like I am selling my cooking experience short with the grill I have. I need to try to upgrade that too.
We have an external canopy that I like to set up over the entrance. It keeps that area in front of the entrance door dry in case of rain, so we’re not dragging everything in from the ground outside. But I could see adding another canopy to the mix just to help keep the summer sun and heat at bay.
One of the cool things that I have seen is a screen that gets attached to the end of the awning and can be stretched to the ground. I think this could be very useful. It helps keep then sun from beating on you, and it will keep at least some of the insects out. I would like to see if there is a full screen drop down that can be attached to the awning to set up a complete screen room. I have not seen one yet, but I think I could put one together if I had all the pieces.
We have a couple of nice lawn chairs, but nothing over the top. I think we could make the setup outside much nicer with a few more comfortable lawn chairs and some tables, which would make it convenient to drop things outside the RV when we need to. Most of the sites are set up to offer quite a bit of space around the RV. If you’re lucky, the concrete slab offers enough space that you can make the outside very comfortable.
Lawn ornaments can also add a fun touch to the outside living of an RV. The folks next to us in Clewiston had two items that were a bit cheesy but symbolized Florida to perfection: A palm tree and a pink flamingo. Both were lit up with neon lights, so my guess is they were not cheap, but they added a very nice touch during the day as well as at night.
I don’t know about all of you, but I like things like this. Lights, lit-up rugs, outside lawn decorations, and hanging lights in addition to awning lights, all can make the outside of your RV something special. Who doesn’t like to have fun and upstage the neighbors? I still need a few things to have a fun and happy campsite — but rest assured, they are not far off.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
