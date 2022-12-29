So many islands

Charlotte Harbor fishermen have lots of options for lee shorelines, but you need to have a plan.

 NOAA image

Most fishermen don’t appreciate windy days. While it’s true that a bit of chop on our inshore waters can really improve the fishing (super calm water makes it tough to get close to fish without being detected), a steady 20-knot howler doesn’t put smiles on too many faces. Unless you also enjoy flying kites.

However, it doesn’t matter if we like it or not — wind is something we have to deal with, and from now through at least mid-spring, there are going to be a lot more days with significant wind than not. So your best bet is to learn how to deal with a bit of a blow.


As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.

