Autumn has arrived, and so has the first cold front of the season. While it didn’t bring a lot of Arctic chill with it, it did bring a couple breezy days. This is just a taste of what’s probably in store, as we can expect cold fronts to come thru every week or two until about April.
Most fishermen don’t appreciate windy days. While it’s true that a bit of chop on our inshore waters can really improve the fishing (super calm water makes it tough to get close to fish without being detected), a steady 20-knot howler doesn’t put smiles on too many faces. Unless you also enjoy flying kites.
However, it doesn’t matter if we like it or not — wind is something we have to deal with, and from now through at least mid-spring, there are going to be a lot more days with significant wind than not. So your best bet is to learn how to deal with a bit of a blow.
Now, let’s be smart about this. When we get serious winds, you’ve got to think real hard about safety. If you want to go out to the Bayronto but the weatherman says we’re expecting strong winds and 5- to 7-foot seas, maybe you should make other plans. You could be looking at more than just an uncomfortable ride in a situation like that, and you’re gonna feel pretty stupid explaining to the Coast Guard how you sank your boat.
When it’s blowing, pay close attention to marine forecasts and err on the side of caution. But if the issue is comfort and convenience rather than safety, there are workarounds for most of the problems — and a lot of it has to do with the wind’s direction.
Let’s pick a popular spot on Charlotte Harbor — the flats south of Burnt Store Marina. This area is exposed to winds coming out of the north, south and west. If that wind is blowing steady and strong, the waves here can make for a rough ride outside the bar, and it’s often pretty choppy and murky on the flats themselves.
But if the wind is out of the east (or mostly out of the east — for example, an ENE direction), the nearby land mass creates a wind shadow. A shoreline protected in this way is called a lee shoreline. Yes, there’s still wind, but it doesn’t have enough fetch to create significant waves.
(Fetch is the distance of water the wind blows across. The longer the fetch, the greater the waves can become given a particular wind speed. This is why small bodies of water never have large waves.)
Now, if our ENE wind swings around to the south, our formerly protected spot is going to get lumpier. If we want to stay on a lee shore, we need to find a spot that has land to the south. Bokeelia is nearby and has the right geography. It pays to have things like this in mind when you’re making backup plans for your day on the water.
In winter, we see a lot of north and northeast winds. If you’re looking to duck out of the blow, you’re probably thinking you want to be south or southwest of a landmass. And that works … except there might not be enough water to float you, especially at the north (upper) end of the Harbor.
Northerly winds tend to push water out of the Harbor. When those winds blow for days on end, as they sometimes do in our cooler season, they can evacuate a lot of water — sometimes a foot or more. When that happens, Sea Tow stays busy pulling boaters out of areas they thought they could get into. Factor in the wind when you’re deciding how shallow you can go, and keep in mind that there might be a lot less water than the tide charts suggest.
So far, we’ve focused only on where it’s more comfortable to be floating when it’s windy. Bad news: Sometimes lee shorelines aren’t where the fish want to be. Windward (the opposite of lee) shorelines often hold more actively feeding fish, because small baitfish get pushed toward windward shores and disoriented by the churning water.
This effect can be magnified in areas where the bait gets washed through a relatively narrow channel between two islands or across an area of shallower water, where predators can wait in ambush in the deeper water nearby.
You need to consider one more thing — it’s hard to cast against the wind. If you can position yourself so the wind will help your casts instead of hinder them, that’s ideal.
OK, but how does all this information help you? That depends on how much thought you want to put into your game plan. With just a bit of time with a chart or satellite map, you can find areas that are promising for any wind direction. Of course, you’ll need to do some recon on the water to be sure what appears in photos taken from space reflects realities on the ground. But that kind of exploring is just part of the fun.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
