Weird bug

Like other insects, this woolly bee fly (Systoechus solitus) is not only an important part of its ecosystem, it’s also a fascinating creature in its own right.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

I'd like you to take a trip today — just a short one, won't take long. Step into your own personal time machine and travel back about 30 or 40 years (longer, if yours goes back farther). When you arrive, get in your car, fire it up and take an evening drive down any road outside the city. Let me know how far you get before your windshield is littered with the spattered corpses of various insects. I'll bet it doesn't take long.

Now, let's come back to the present and do the same. The windscreen stays a lot cleaner, doesn't it? That's better for driving safety and keeps the car more presentable. Most people are probably quite pleased to avoid the mess. But from a naturalist's perspective, it's horrifying. A lack of bugs is a clear sign of an ecosystem in trouble.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

