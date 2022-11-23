I'd like you to take a trip today — just a short one, won't take long. Step into your own personal time machine and travel back about 30 or 40 years (longer, if yours goes back farther). When you arrive, get in your car, fire it up and take an evening drive down any road outside the city. Let me know how far you get before your windshield is littered with the spattered corpses of various insects. I'll bet it doesn't take long.
Now, let's come back to the present and do the same. The windscreen stays a lot cleaner, doesn't it? That's better for driving safety and keeps the car more presentable. Most people are probably quite pleased to avoid the mess. But from a naturalist's perspective, it's horrifying. A lack of bugs is a clear sign of an ecosystem in trouble.
Generally, we think of insects in negative terms. Mosquitoes and no-see-ums bite. Wasps and bees sting. Termites eat your house. Meal moths and cockroaches raid your pantry. Caterpillars eat your landscaping. Locusts and aphids destroy crops.
Yes, they do all those things. However, insects also pollinate flowers, which is not only necessary for most plants to reproduce but also produces fruits that feed many other animals. They play a key role in the breakdown of dead wood and leaves, the carcasses of dead animals, and animal feces. Many insects eat other insects, including the ones that are pests.
They also serve as a primary food source for a huge number of other animals. As adults, amphibians are primarily insectivores. Most lizards and many snakes feed mostly on bugs. Bats, moles and shrews are examples of mammals that depend on insects. Think about how many birds need bugs as a source of protein, especially when raising their fast-growing babies.
In an ideal world, we would encourage insects where they are beneficial and eliminate them where they do harm. But I've got bad news: We've been trying to do that for a couple thousand years, and it turns out we don't live in an ideal world. While we've gotten really good at killing bugs where we don't want them, it turns out we're also causing major damage to the ones we wanted to keep, and therefore to the entire ecosystem as well.
Agriculture and insects have been at odds for even longer than we've been intentionally growing plants. Early humans certainly realized that bugs caused damage to their favorite fruit trees and other forage plants, and probably used manual removal to minimize that damage. (They probably also ate a lot of the bugs they picked off, but that's another story.)
Even today, if you go looking for entomology resources online, a lot of the info will be focused on how to most effectively kill a particular insect. We've literally got it down to a science at this point.
Whether it's food crops, landscaping plants or private lawns, the favorite treatments are often broad-spectrum pesticides. They're usually pretty cheap, easy to apply, and you don't have to figure out exactly what the problem critter is. But most of all, they're effective. There were bugs yesterday. Today, they're gone. Problem solved.
When there were fewer acres devoted to high-intensity agriculture and backyards, there were still plenty of places for bugs to be. We killed lots, but there were way more out there.
That's not the case any longer. Yes, there are places that are set aside for nature. Do you think insects are safe there? There's no agriculture in those areas, but there is still pest control.
That's because despite appearances, wildlife management areas and parks are not there for the wild things. They're there for us, and we complain (sometimes a lot) if bloodsuckers keep coming after us. You better bet these areas get sprayed for mosquitoes.
A lot of people believe that mosquito control is tightly targeted and harms mosquitoes only. Think again. The mosquito adulticide used by Charlotte County for aerial spraying is Dibrom. Dibrom's active ingredient is naled, which has been shown by multiple studies to also kill caterpillars (for just one of them, go to https://bit.ly/3A4TReZ). Naled is also toxic to bees, and probably many other insects that have not been specifically studied.
The county also uses Altosid SR-5 (methoprene) and Vectobac 12AS (Bacillus thuringiensis, or Bt) as mosquito larvicides. Methoprene doesn't kill mosquito larvae directly. Instead, it mimics a juvenile hormone and interferes with their development into adults. Surprise: It also affects many other insects such as flies, beetles, moths and ants.
Bt is similarly broad-spectrum, affecting caterpillars, beetles, flies and bees. It's basically a biological weapon — a bacterium we use to kill bugs. Bt is often seen as one of the most environmentally friendly pesticides. That's probably accurate, since it's not toxic to most creatures, but that doesn't mean it's harmless.
A world with no insects might seem like a paradise at first blush. Think about it for two minutes, and you realize that it wouldn't be a paradise for long. No bugs means an end to all the other species that rely on them. Ultimately, that means us too.
The next time you're driven to insecticidal rage by the hum of mosquitoes in your ears or grubs in your garden, pause for a moment and think about the importance of the bugs around us. And if you still want to get rid of them, use the caveman method. Squashing a few insects here and there doesn't put the whole system at risk the way poisons do.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
