Walk outside around dusk and you may be interrogated by an owl with a very specific query. It’s an unusual question for a bird of prey to ask, but he wants to know all the same: “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?”
That’s what the call of a barred owl sounds like, though the enunciation isn’t very clear (you can watch a video of one calling at https://bit.ly/3BaY3GF). Despite their inexplicable interrogations, barred owls are near the top of my favorite birds list.
Unlike their larger cousins the great horned owls, which prefer to live away from human habitation, barred owls are often heard in suburban neighborhoods. In fact, because their main prey species (rodents and songbirds) do very well around people, barred owls may actually benefit from suburban sprawl.
Because they prefer to live near water, barred owls are at risk from fishing lines that get tangled in trees. They are just one of many species that can be hurt or killed by abandoned line, so make every effort to remove any monofilament or braid that gets stuck in a tree.
Most of the time, owls are heard rather than seen. Barred owls are more likely to be active in the late afternoon than other owls, so they’re the species you’re most likely to spot. They do have excellent camouflage, though — it’s pretty easy to be looking right at one and not see it.
A good way to get an owl’s attention is to imitate its call, or at least the last two notes (the “you all” part). A barred owl will often call back to you, or at least turn its head and stare in your direction. Either way, you should see the motion if you’re looking in the right vicinity.
Barred owls have huge distribution, from Florida north to Canada and west to northern Mexico. In recent years, barred owls have made a push into the Pacific Northwest, where they may be displacing endangered northern spotted owls.
In 2007, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed shooting barred owls to eliminate the competition, which was done on an experimental basis. The experiments did slow the spread of barred owls, and in 2014 the federal government released its spotted owl recovery plan, which includes killing more barred owls.
But the problem isn’t really barred owls — the problem is a climate shift and more people living in the region, both of which are making more barred owl habitat and less spotted owl habitat. Shooting barred owls is a poor solution, but since there’s no way to reverse the actual causes of spotted owl decline, wildlife managers have decided to blame the birds.
In most of their range, voles make up the bulk of a barred owl’s diet. Since voles are uncommon in this part of the state, the owls instead focus on other rodents, especially cotton rats. When the sky is overcast, the barred owl sometimes hunts during daylight hours. This is usually when they take smaller birds, including doves and pigeons.
But these birds aren’t at all picky. Snakes, grasshoppers and lizards are also potential prey. They’ve even been known to kill and eat smaller owls — and in turn, barred owls are sometimes preyed on by great horned owls.
If you know where the owls in your neighborhood roost, it’s not difficult to find out exactly what they’ve been eating. Owls swallow their prey whole. To rid their systems of indigestible matter — hair, feathers, bones, etc. — they regularly regurgitate clumps of it.
These clumps, called owl pellets, will be found below roosting or nesting sites. When they’re dry, they can be picked apart. Trained biologists can tell what species the hairs and teeth in these pellets came from, which not only identifies what the owls are dining on but in what proportions.
In Florida, barred owls nest in winter, most often in mid to late January. Most frequently, the adults will select a cavity in a dead tree. If a suitable hole can’t be found, an old squirrel or large bird nest is sometimes appropriated. Barred owls are not nest builders and rarely if ever construct their own. They do, however, usually line the hole with down feathers or palmetto fibers.
The eggs are white, almost round, and usually laid in a clutch of two or three. The time between hatching and fledging is 40 to 45 days, and the parents will feed the young birds for several weeks after they can fly while they learn to hunt.
Eventually, the adults will chase their offspring from their territory. Barred owls are homebodies and usually stay in the same area year-round. A pair will often nest in the same hole for years.
Having a resident pair of barred owls for neighbors is one of the many wonderful wildlife experiences you can have here in Southwest Florida. And remember, the next time you hear “Who cooks for you?” coming from a nearby tree, don’t answer the question. Just ask it back, and make an owly friend.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
