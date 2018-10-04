We were buzzing along on the trolling motor, running through the backcountry of Turtle Bay. We’d already spotted one school of redfish, but they were very spooky so we were looking for some that might be more willing to play.
Up ahead I saw a big school of mullet — a good sign, since sometimes the reds like to hang out near these bottom-grubbers. But as we got closer, I saw there were no redfish with them. There were, however, dozens and dozens of sheepshead.
Sheepshead? What month is it?
Sheepies are one of our favorite winter fish. In the cooler months, they gather up into loose schools and hang out around local oyster bars, piers, bridges, jetties, seawalls and artificial reefs. They’re one of our most dependable cool-season targets.
But when it’s hot, we see them only sporadically. They’re always around, but seeing more than a couple in the same area is odd and unexpected.
So yes, I was very surprised to see 50 or so schooled up together. And I was even more surprised to see several more groups the next day — one school around the Placida trestle, another around a Lemon Bay seawall (smaller fish, true — but still) and a third bunch in Fort Myers Beach.
What’s going on?
Your guess is as good as mine. The winter gathering has to do with the spawning season, which is when many fish become more gregarious. But it would be bizarre for them to have suddenly decided to spawn with the water temperature 20 to 25 degrees warmer than when they usually do.
Does it have to do with red tide? Maybe, but what’s going on if it is? Did they get chased in from the reefs in the Gulf? We see them out there even less commonly in summer, so I doubt that there would have been any appreciable numbers in the Gulf to begin with.
Nature is full of mysteries, both large and small. In the grand scheme, this enigma is probably a tiny piece of the puzzle. But for those of us who try to pay attention to the patterns, it’s weird to see happenings like this. For now, I guess we’ll just scratch our heads.
