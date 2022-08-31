With all of the optics available on the market — scopes, red dots, reflex sights and hybrids — what is the point of iron sights? You can order pistols from the factory with red dot sights and some don’t even have a rear sight once you install the red dot. Lots of rifles come without iron sights. Even the military has moved away from iron sights and is now using ACOG scopes on the M16s.
Are iron sights outdated?
I honestly think the answer depends on the age of the person responding to the question. Yesterday’s generation, myself included, grew up with iron sights. However, most of today’s younger shooters have never used them, or at least don’t use them regularly. I believe that iron sight skills, like knife sharpening and tracking animals, will go by the wayside. But should they?
I grew up using both scopes and iron sights. My Marlin Model 25 .22 plinking rifle had a scope. However, my Winchester Model 94 deer rifle had iron sights. Dad would ask me every year if I wanted him to put a scope on it.
Every year I would refuse. And every year when we sighted in our rifles prior to deer season, I would fire two rounds: One at 35 yards and one at 100 yards. Two bullseyes and I was done, so I sat back and watched everyone else tinkering with their scopes. My rifle could take a beating and not lose zero.
Later I was in the Marine Corps, where we shot out to 500 yards with iron sights. I was a 5th award Rifle Expert. About the time I got out in 1999, the technology started getting better. My first red dot was a EoTech 512 that cost almost as much as the AR I mounted it on. I still have it.
Now today, almost every concealed carry-oriented pistol has the option to put a red dot on it. Is it a good thing? I would say yes. If you properly train with it and get used to acquiring a target with it, it can be a much faster solution. For those with vision issues or wear bifocals, a red dot can be much easier than aligning iron sights to a target.
However, the key words are “properly train.” You do need to get used to finding that dot as soon as the firearm is extended in your arms. It’s not instinctual.
But the what ifs are endless. What if the battery dies? What if the sight malfunctions? What if it doesn’t hold zero? You can go on and on. You can’t change batteries in the middle of a self-defense situation. If you’ve retained the iron sights, you still have a backup — but if not you’ve got trouble. If you have a red dot on your carry gun, I would definitely recommend practicing failure drills. Can you still put rounds on target without the dot?
I wouldn’t install a red dot on my own carry gun. Once my eyes start going, I may rethink that. But as long as my vision is good, I’ll stick with iron sights on my carry gun. All of my ARs have red dots on them. All but one of them has backup iron sights.
I don’t think I’m going to install iron sights on that one. If the target is within 25 yards, I can still put rounds on target just by pointing. But that’s a skill earned with range time. If you haven’t put yours in, having iron sights on your firearm can be a lifesaver.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
