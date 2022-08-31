Iron sights

Shutterstock photo

A rifle without an optic? Who would want that, and why?

 Shutterstock photo

With all of the optics available on the market — scopes, red dots, reflex sights and hybrids — what is the point of iron sights? You can order pistols from the factory with red dot sights and some don’t even have a rear sight once you install the red dot. Lots of rifles come without iron sights. Even the military has moved away from iron sights and is now using ACOG scopes on the M16s.

Are iron sights outdated?


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

