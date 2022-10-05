Despite the ubiquity of semi-automatic handguns, revolvers are still popular. There are a few reasons why, and the obvious one isn’t that obvious.
Like any other gun, revolvers do have their pros and cons. But I believe the reason they are still popular is because most gun owners don’t like change. It used to be that revolvers were basically the only type of handgun. The military switched over in the early 20th century, but most retired law enforcement officers started on revolvers.
The pros of a revolver are simple, and all go back to one thing: Reliability. If a revolver doesn’t work, it’s usually caused by an internal mechanism breaking. Otherwise, they go “bang” every time. There normally aren’t feed issues. You can use different types of ammo in them. Under-powered rounds that won’t cycle a semi-auto will work just fine in a revolver. You can use shotshells in revolvers. When your life is on the line, you can trust a revolver.
Another pro for revolvers is that they couldn't care less about how they're held. With a semi-auto, you need to have a proper grip on the weapon for it to cycle reliably. You are part of the action with a semi-auto, and if you’re not doing it properly that firearm will jam. Not so good in a self-defense situation. You can hold a revolver with your toes and it will still fire.
Now, the long list of cons.
Revolvers are hard to conceal. Even smaller revolvers are wider than their semi-auto counterparts. It's an inherent part of their design. You have to hide the width of the cylinder.
Revolvers have a limited capacity, and no way to expand it. Most of the “self-defense” caliber revolvers only hold five or six rounds. Modern semi-autos hold from six to 15 rounds.
Revolvers are also slow to reload. Even with practice and speed-loaders, they are slow compared to semi-autos. Dropping the mag and popping in a new one is way faster.
Some revolvers are double-action only, so you will always have that long hard trigger pull. Yes, that can be improved with spring kits and a gunsmith — but it's usually not concern with quality striker-fired semi-autos.
That double-action trigger pull can be highly detrimental to those with limited hand strength or arthritis. A 10-pound trigger pull doesn’t sound like much, until it’s in your hand and you're the one trying to pull the trigger.
Another thing that some consider a con is that most revolvers don’t have a manual safety. Personally, I don't care whether my self-defense firearm has a manual safety. And if you tell me you have to have one, that just tells me that you don’t have full confidence in yourself, your firearm, your training or the four rules of firearm safety.
Really, you shouldn’t need a manual safety on a defense handgun. It’s one more thing to worry about in a stressful situation, and it’s one more potential failure point.
So, if you’re undecided about whether to buy a revolver or a semi-auto, I hope this helps you make that decision. It's a big one to make. Be sure to hold the gun (and feel that trigger pull for yourself) before you put the money on the counter.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.