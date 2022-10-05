Handgun choices

It’s an age-old question: Is it better to carry a revolver or a semi-automatic? The answer is, of course, it depends.

 Shutterstock photo

Despite the ubiquity of semi-automatic handguns, revolvers are still popular. There are a few reasons why, and the obvious one isn’t that obvious.

Like any other gun, revolvers do have their pros and cons. But I believe the reason they are still popular is because most gun owners don’t like change. It used to be that revolvers were basically the only type of handgun. The military switched over in the early 20th century, but most retired law enforcement officers started on revolvers.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

