I recently enjoyed the opportunity to help teach some fifth-grade classes. Our objective was introducing them to the basics of fishing. Like most youngsters, they were energetic and curious. It was eye-opening to me how much kids are influenced by peer pressure. It was enlightening for the instructors also. It had been too long since my last visit to Mote Marine Lab’s Aquaculture Research Park. It has grown.
Mote staff assembled five teams to allow five classes of local fifth-graders to be bused out to their aquaculture facility. The campus is about six miles east of I-75, off Fruitville Road. The facility is not open to the public, but tours can be arranged by appointment, if you’re interested. It is constantly adapting and growing as necessary.
Attempting to capture and hold the attention of a bunch of 10-year-olds is challenging. Fortunately, most were interested in learning about gear and knots they could use later. This was my group’s task. We used larger white lines to demonstrate the improved clinch knot. It the simplest knot that works for attaching lures or hooks. Most picked it up rapidly.
Then we explained about circle and J-hooks, varied lures and why we use them. This is where the peer pressure stood out. Most groups were attentive and eager to learn. But, if the leader of a small clique wanted attention (especially the boys), the lesson was lost. If the leader of the group lost interest and felt loss of focus on them; it changed instantly. I understood peer influence is a big deal; I now understand it’s a huge problem and challenging for instructors. Bless their teachers and parents. One-on-one, it worked as desired and the children were attentive.
It was wonderful that Carol Neidig assembled ample volunteer instructors so we could man all five booths. We had casting instruction, our knots and gear group, biology and ecology, ethical angling, and water safety — plus actual fishing in their stocked pond. The staff, volunteers, and teachers all worked together to make this event successful. The kids had fun and went home with rods and reels, plus gear to get started with.
Mr. Bill Mote was a significant influence on my life. He always taught us about giving back, and this is a perfect example of carrying on his legacy. I was blessed to fish with and get to know Bill. He listened and shared to allow both of us to gain new knowledge about fish and our ecosystems.
We all benefit from his legacy. He left me more understanding and a better listener — a wiser man. We can all learn, if we are open to it. So many of us are locked down, shutting out new thoughts. We lack accurate understanding of issues. As we approach the new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect and open our minds to new opportunities for growth.
Bill was such a special person that even if he wanted to go fishing at the last minute I’d try to make an opportunity available — and the fish were almost always chewing! We enjoyed some awesome snook fishing. His love of snook lead to the creation of the Snook and Gamefish Foundation. He also started research on spawning snook for stock enhancement, which led into Mote’s aquaculture projects.
Bill and I even had my only perfect tarpon trip: Seven casts, seven tarpon to the boat. Never anything like it before or since. We departed Whidden’s Marina at 9 a.m. and found Capt. Bill Miller covered in silver kings, with numerous schools of happy tarpon off the Gasparilla Beach Club. We made five casts to catch five tarpon, then rode up to Stump Pass and Barnacle Bill’s for lunch.
After that, we met up with Capt. Scotty Moore, who had introduced us. After a brief visit, we stumbled upon a huge ball of hungry tarpon. Pete Hull landed two more on two casts and we called it a day! He was a very special man, and I’m thankful to have such wonderful memories.
Back to now. We also toured the park’s hatcheries and nurseries. They have about 40,000 baby snook they are growing to size for release next year. They have a plant nursery onsite growing mangroves and sea purslane, which also serves as a filter for nutrients the fish produce, allowing them to recycle most of their aquarium water. Note this is the way nature filtered our messes before we destroyed or overloaded them.
A good lesson I learned from the Save the Manatee organization: Educate the children and you will have a dedicated following for a long time. Also, if your kids ask you to change something, you will try to do it for them.
I’m constantly pounding away at the fact that we are at a critical stage with our water quality. We need to reduce nutrient overloads to stop feeding algae blooms. If we don’t reduce our nutrient inputs, we increase the chance for catastrophe. Dead waters and smelly fish are not good advertising!
Red tide has been on everyone’s mind. It is in our area for sure, but has not been anything like last year. Bloom areas have been spotty and hit or miss. Lemon Bay and Stump Pass have escaped the problems — so far, at least. Please contact reliable local sources before heading to the beaches, since the situation can change dramatically and rapidly, but so far most areas are clear of issues.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com. Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.