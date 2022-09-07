In last week’s edition of WaterLine, we brought you the late-breaking news that the fall snook season had been canceled on Charlotte Harbor waters. The timing of the closure announcement — basically, the day before the anticipated opener — was not exactly welcome to many anglers who had already bought snook permits and made plans.
I’ve reached out to the FWC to ask exactly what drove the decision to keep snook closed and why the decision wasn’t made (or at least wasn’t announced) until the last minute. Unfortunately, I have not yet received answers to those questions. I’ll assume it’s due to the holiday weekend and they will be forthcoming soon.
In the meantime, we do have some relevant information we can review. The following paragraphs (in italics) were taken from a presentation made at the FWC meeting on May 13, 2021 (you can see the full presentation at https://bit.ly/3RmxTUz).
Overall, FWC monitoring trends indicate the 2017-2019 red tide event had short-term, negative impacts on [snook, redfish and spotted seatrout], which was followed by some level of recovery in most cases. Data are available through February 2021. FWC monitoring has not detected that the 2017-2019 red tide event had long-term negative effects on these fisheries.
FWC’s fisheries monitoring data indicate snook abundances in Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor were minimally affected by the 2017-2019 red tide event and remain above the long-term averages. In Sarasota Bay, snook abundance declined slightly after 2018, but is now similar to the long-term average. This could be due to Sarasota Bay having less juvenile habitat and less freshwater refuge compared to Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Although anglers in Sarasota Bay through Gordon Pass in Collier County generally agree snook, redfish, and spotted seatrout fisheries have improved since the catch-and-release measures were implemented, many feel the fisheries are still not doing well. This is largely due to their belief that the fisheries were not doing well prior to the red tide and concern that the normal harvest regulations for these fisheries, especially snook and redfish, should be revisited.
There were large differences in opinion on whether to resume harvest for all three species or maintain catch-and-release measures. There was moderate support for resuming normal regulations for these species. Of those opposed to resuming regular harvest regulations, some did express support for resuming spotted seatrout harvest as a compromise. Conversely, some anglers expressed concern about consequences of shifting harvest pressure to a single species if snook and redfish remain catch-and-release.
Stakeholders in this area also relayed significant concerns about loss of habitat, both before and as a result of the 2017-2019 red tide event.
My analysis of that is pretty simple: Snook are doing as well as they were before the big red tides, but the people who showed up at the FWC meetings or submitted commentary prior to the meetings were in favor of keeping them closed.
Let me be very clear about my position on this. I am a dedicated conservationist. Conservation means taking care of a resource by not over-using it. If that means a temporary or even permanent end to harvest, that’s fine with me. Doesn’t matter if we’re talking about snook, spicebush swallowtail butterflies or passenger pigeons. It’s our responsibility to ensure they still exist for the future (unlike the guys who screwed up with the passenger pigeons).
On the other hand, conservation doesn’t mean always letting them all live if the population can support take. The folks who stand on their soap boxes and bullhorn about no harvest for snook generally have no problem with the harvest of pompano, cobia and various other species. In fact, they frequently mention these and other fish as alternatives to snook on the dinner table.
How many snook have you caught in the last year? How many pompano? How many cobia? And hey, how many redfish, which just re-opened? Which fish are really in trouble? There are some that clearly aren’t, such as Spanish mackerel and mangrove snapper. By all accounts, there are lots of snook out there. Even those who want them closed don’t disagree, though they do want to see more of them.
If this is what it seems to be — regulation by popular opinion, as perceived by the FWC — I can’t be in favor of it. Those of you who are might do well to think about all the implications. You may be happy right now, but what happens when public opinion convinces the FWC to shut down another fishery, or maybe all of them?
You think it can’t happen? It’s happening right now with captive wildlife, which is another thing FWC manages in Florida. If the FWC is really making decisions based on how people feel and not data or science, where is the fairness in that? Think really hard about it and see if that’s what you actually want.
In the meantime, I’m going to follow the law as I always do, and I suggest you do the same. I’m seeing a lot of “jokes” on Facebook about snook poaching. That’s not the right way to do things. Let’s keep it legal. And to those of you who didn’t speak up because you thought you had no voice — well, you did it to yourselves.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
