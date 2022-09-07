Snook fishing

WaterLine file photo

This snook was just under the slot size — not that it matters here.

 WaterLine file photo

In last week’s edition of WaterLine, we brought you the late-breaking news that the fall snook season had been canceled on Charlotte Harbor waters. The timing of the closure announcement — basically, the day before the anticipated opener — was not exactly welcome to many anglers who had already bought snook permits and made plans.

I’ve reached out to the FWC to ask exactly what drove the decision to keep snook closed and why the decision wasn’t made (or at least wasn’t announced) until the last minute. Unfortunately, I have not yet received answers to those questions. I’ll assume it’s due to the holiday weekend and they will be forthcoming soon.


As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments