A jighead is such a simple thing. Take a long-shanked hook and put a 90-degree kink a quarter-inch below the eye, so the eye is now jutting out on the same side as the bend. Now, mold a chunk of lead onto the hook, covering the kink. That’s it. Simple.
Now, stand in front of the jighead display in a well-stocked tackle shop. Look at each model — never mind all the different weight and colors, just look at the brand and the shape. There’s a lot, huh? How did we go from super-simple to needing so many different variations? It’s all about what we use jigheads for.
Jigheads have two main functions. The first is as the basis for some sort of jig (seems kinds self-explanatory, but OK). A few of you probably tie your own bucktail or nylon jigs, but I’m guessing it’s a pretty small fraction. Most of us use them with soft plastic baits.
The second circumstance to use a jighead is when you’re fishing a live or dead bait and you want to either swim it like an artificial or add some weight to it. Sometimes this makes good sense; at other times, it’s a way to waste money. We’ll look at both.
Jigheads for tying
I’m mentioning this only because I’ve seen some of these in tackle boxes. If your jighead has barbs that point back toward the lead head, it’s meant for soft plastics. Hair can be tied onto these, though. If, instead of barbs, the jighead has a rounded swelling, then it’s made to be tied. Trying to fish a soft plastic on these is very irritating — the bait will be constantly slipping down the hook shank. However, they can be used with natural baits.
Jigheads for soft plastics
For most Southwest Florida anglers, this is what jigheads are for. Use with soft plastics is also the reason why our tackle shop walls are crammed so full of different versions. There are ball heads, conical heads, stand-up heads, vertically compressed heads, even heads that match the color and shape of a specific lure. If you look hard enough, you can find jigheads with added gewgaws like diving lips or spinner blades. And don’t forget about rattling models.
How do you pick? Personally, I look at the hook first. When you’re catching trout, any hook will do — but when that unexpected cobia grabs your little trout lure, suddenly hook quality matters. I want a hook that is tough and sturdy. When I apply maximum pressure to keep that snook from going under a dock or to prevent a red from running across an oyster bar, I don’t want to be worried the hook is going to fail.
I also look at the length of the shank. If it’s really long, you won’t get much action out of smaller baits. If it’s really short, you may have fish nipping at the bait’s tail and missing the hook completely. I want middle of the pack.
Head shape is really less of a concern. Yes, a vertically compressed head will fall a little faster than a rounded one. Meh. It’s not amazingly faster, and certainly not enough to notice when you’re fishing water that’s less than 5 feet deep. Stand-up heads generally don’t in real-world conditions. The jigs I usually use have a kind of bulbous shape, and that’s fine.
However, I am a little more picky about color. I often tell people you can use any color jighead you want as long as it’s red. On the shelf, you’ll see lots of other choices: White, chartreuse, black, pink, root beer, orange, glow in the dark, etc, etc, etc. For fishing soft plastics, I stand by red. Red is the color of blood, and blood means an injury, and injured prey is more appealing. If you like a different color, no problem. I’ve tried them all, and I’ll stick with red, thank you very much.
Jigheads for natural bait
There are good reasons to use a jighead with live or dead baits. For example, if I want to bounce a shrimp along the bottom, a jighead is a great choice for the same reason it works well with soft plastics. A jighead is less likely to spin on the retrieve, so if your technique requires you to reel to get a fish’s attention, jighead all the way.
On the other hand, if you’re using the jighead just for weight, cut it out. Why would I use a jighead that costs a buck when I can use a hook that costs 30 cents and a weight that costs 20? Sure, it’s only 50 cents. But if your favorite bait shop raised the price of shrimp 50 cents a dozen, you’d be howling about highway robbery. And how far do you drive to save 50 cents on coffee?
I carry an assortment of hooks and splitshot sinkers, so I’m ready to make a custom “jighead” any time. I’ll put the weight just above the hook, sitting right on top of the knot. That helps tremendously with feeling the bite, which is part of the reason jigheads are so popular with dead baits.
Now, I’ll make one concession: My red jigheads are read, and my unpainted splitshots are not. If my baits aren’t getting the interest I think they should, I may switch over to a shiny red jighead and see if it makes a difference. Sometimes it does, and so sometimes you might see me reel up a jighead with a chunk of pinfish on it.
As practical anglers, I believe we all should be ready to change to whatever is working on short notice. And figuring out what is working often requires some experimentation. So don’t be afraid to try things, even if you’re not sure those things will work or even make sense. A lot of the rigs and baits we use are the result of hare-brained ideas that somehow went right. Yours could be next.
So now that you have a clearer understanding of the jighead rules, feel free to go out there and break them.
