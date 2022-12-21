Tell me if you’ve ever lived this one: You’re reeling in your lure, and suddenly the rod tries to jump out of your hand. It’s a fish, and it’s a good one. He’s pulling, you’re pulling back. You’re gaining some line and he’s coming to the boat — and then, just like that, the line goes slack. No more fish. What the heck happened?
Well, almost everyone who’s been fishing more than once or twice has a similar story, so you’re not alone in this one. But, there’s a good chance that you did something wrong and that’s how your fish got off. Let’s take a look at the most likely reasons you didn’t get to land that fish.
Problem: Broken line
If you don’t get your hook back, you’re probably going to assume the line broke. Now, that can happen. But it doesn’t happen often if the line is in good condition. And if it does, it’s probably because you weren’t paying attention. Any line is subject to wear and chafing, which causes weak spots where breaks will occur. This is especially common with braid, which abrades very easily under tension.
Solution: Inspect your line frequently. I check my braid before and after every trip, and several times during. I also check my leader every few casts by quickly running it through my fingers. Nicks and rough spots are easy to feel. If there’s any doubt, I retie it.
Problem: Cut line
The difference between a broken line and a cut one isn’t always clear. If it was cut by something very sharp (mackerel teeth, oyster shell, etc), a cut will be cleaner in braid and show less curling of the end in monofilament or fluorocarbon. But if it’s chafed or gnawed through, it will be hard to tell.
Solution: Heavier leader will help if you’re getting bitten off or the fish’s rough lips are chafing through. You might even have to go to light wire. If the main line is getting abraded on bridge or dock pilings, you can go to a topshot, which is basically a really long leader (like, 30 to 60 feet long).
Or, you might have to try another tactic. Can you chum the fish away from the structure, or just fish the edge of it? If the line stays away from the rough stuff, problem solved.
Problem: Failed knot
A failed knot in mono or fluoro is very obvious. These types of line have memory, and the line that was knotted will remain in a tortured squiggle shape. I call it “the pigtail of failure.” However, a failed knot in braid looks like a cut or broken line. No memory, so no pigtail.
Solution: Better knots. Learn the uni knot, which is pretty easy but very strong, and can be used to tie lines together directly or to tie on terminal tackle. If you aren’t sure whether your problem is braid breaking or a knot failing, color the last half-inch of your line with a permanent marker. If the colored part is still there, it must be a failed knot.
Problem: You hook gets broken or straightened out
When this happen, most anglers blame their crummy tackle. That’s true sometimes. Wire that has manufacturing defects might be the culprit. But more often, it’s the angler putting a hook past its physical limit.
Solution: Quality name-brand hooks are less likely to have weak spots. That still won’t help if you’re just reefing on a fish too hard. In that case, you need to either use a stronger hook (2X or 4X) or dial back the drag a bit. There are some cases where less drag means lost fish, such as fishing big snook around heavy structure or pulling grouper off the bottom. In those cases, beefy hooks are mandatory.
Problem: You weren’t ready
This is a prime cause of lost fish, both during the fight and before it actually gets started. For some reason, a lot of anglers seem to forget that when they’re fishing, a fish might bite.
Solution: Pay attention and have a plan, especially when the fish is about to be landed. Now is not the time to be digging the net out of the rod locker.
Problem: Horsing the fish
If all you’ve ever caught are smaller fish that you can just crank in like a boss, you’re likely to lose the first big one (and the second, and the third).
Solution: You fight a big fish on more equal terms. There’s give and take. If you lock your drag down and the fish wants to run, can your gear (and knots) take that strain? If not, something breaks, and then it’s goodbye fishie. Use your drag as a tool to tire the fish. Make him pull out line against strong resistance and he’ll wear out faster. And don’t tighten the drag when the fight is almost over. Expect a last-second surge. Use finger pressure on the spool instead of the drag knob.
Problem: You let the fish go
Now, I know you didn’t mean to. But it happens. And it’s not just newbies. I’ve watched experienced anglers do dumb things that lost them fish they absolutely would have caught. We’ll review three common mistakes.
Giving a hooked fish slack line is a bad plan. Many anglers think that as long as the hook has a barb, slack line isn’t a problem. But when we catch trout that we don’t want to keep, one release technique is to just take the pressure off when it gets to the boat. About half the time, all it takes is a quick head shake and that fish is gone.
There are a few times when you might intentionally let the line go slack: Bowing to a jumping tarpon, or trying to get a rocked-up grouper to come out of its hole. In these cases, it’s a calculated risk. Unless you have a really good reason, keep that line tight.
Even a tiny bit of slack can release a fish if you’ve worn a big hole in its lip. This can happen right at the beginning of the fight with an overly enthusiastic hookset. In Grandpap’s day, when even sharp hooks were pretty dull and line stretch was a constant companion, you needed a power-blast hookset. Sometimes you had to set it several times.
Nowadays, with no-stretch braid and chemically sharpened hooks, the best hookset is often no hookset. If you do set it, do it once and do it without pulling the fish out of the water. One sharp tug is enough. You can also wear a hole by fighting a fish too long. Always get it caught as soon as you can.
You even can pop a hook loose with poor fighting technique. This happens a lot with bottom fishing. Anglers want to pump up and then reel down. If this motion isn’t well-coordinated and buttery smooth, you’ll end up constantly changing the tension on the hook. That will cause it to work right out of the jaw.
Once you’ve got a fish off the bottom, it’s better to just reel it up nice and steady. The same is true for most fish you’ll hook in shallower waters. Yes, with a big fish you pull it toward you and then reel. But watch the rod as you do this. If your rod keeps bending and straightening, you’re doing it wrong and you’re about to let that fish go earlier than planned.
These aren’t the only ways to lose fish. Some anglers can get mighty creative with finding new ways to fail. However, if you avoid these mistakes, I think you’ll find yourself taking a lot more fish photos. Don’t forget to send them to us!
