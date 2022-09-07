Jammed rifle

Shutterstock photo

The dreaded double feed — a fairly common type of jam in some semiautomatic rifles.

 Shutterstock photo

That’s a question I’m probably going to hear the rest of my life, but if I can answer it for you in this column, maybe I won’t have to hear you ask it in person. So let’s run through some things to check, depending on what type of firearm you’re shooting.

The first thing to check on any firearm is cleanliness. When was the last time you cleaned and maintained that darn thing? If you’ve shot 2,500 rounds through it and haven’t cleaned or oiled it, I’m pretty sure we’ve identified the problem. And lubricating a firearm is another factor in your troubleshooting. Moving metal parts need lubrication or they stop moving.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

