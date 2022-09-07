That’s a question I’m probably going to hear the rest of my life, but if I can answer it for you in this column, maybe I won’t have to hear you ask it in person. So let’s run through some things to check, depending on what type of firearm you’re shooting.
The first thing to check on any firearm is cleanliness. When was the last time you cleaned and maintained that darn thing? If you’ve shot 2,500 rounds through it and haven’t cleaned or oiled it, I’m pretty sure we’ve identified the problem. And lubricating a firearm is another factor in your troubleshooting. Moving metal parts need lubrication or they stop moving.
What to check next depends on the action. If your bolt-action rifle isn’t properly feeding, the first thing you want to look at is the magazine system. Are the rounds coming out of the magazine properly? Is the spring in the magazine system worn out? If you’ve verified that, we want to look at the extractor on the bolt to make sure it’s serviceable.
If the rifle is a semiautomatic, we’re going to look at the same things, but we’re also going to look at the gas system (if it’s gas-operated). Is it dirty or plugged. Then you want to look at the recoil spring. If you’re capable of removing it, put it on a flat surface and roll it. It should roll clean and straight. If it’s wobbly and rolls erratically, it’s due for replacement.
A lever action that’s feeding goofy can be a challenge for the average user to troubleshoot. You need to check all the things we’ve talked about, but getting to those parts in a lever action is a pain in the butt. My suggestion: Take it to a gunsmith or send it back to the factory.
Troubleshooting shotguns, like rifles, depends on the action. But you’re looking for the same things. The main difference in shotguns, especially pump and semi-automatic shotguns, is the trigger assembly.
Most pump and semi-auto shotguns have a dedicated trigger assembly group and that group is what “times” the gun. The trigger group is what controls the feed levers, in conjunction with the bolt. And most people don’t remove them or clean them. I’ve seen many shotguns fail to run because the trigger group is full of carbon, dirt, unburned powder, and plastic and brass chunks gumming them up.
Be careful removing your trigger group. Most are self-contained units, but not in some older shotguns. In those models, the receiver is holding everything together. When you remove the trigger group from the receiver, it explodes. You’ll never find those springs and pins.
That brings us to pistols. If you walk into my shop and say your brand-new semi-auto is jamming, the first thing I’m going to ask you is to show me your grip. A proper grip is essential to a semi-auto functioning properly, and a lot of times what newer shooters think is a good grip isn’t.
I blame a lot of this on revolvers. Revolvers don’t care how you hold them, they just work. Those poor grips from revolvers have carried over to semi-autos, and they just don’t work.
If your grip is good, the next thing to look at is the magazine. What I have people do is mark their magazines so they can tell them apart and shoot all of them. If the gun jams only with one particular magazine, that’s obviously your problem. But if they’re all doing it, it could be the pistol.
Next, we want to look at the extractor and make sure it’s serviceable and working properly. Then we want to look at recoil spring. If all of that checks out, we want to look at the feed ramp on the barrel, the mouth of the chamber, and the frame of the pistol if it’s part of the feeding system.
And finally, revolvers. If your revolver isn’t working properly, it’s one of two things: You’re doing something goofy or it’s broken. You may be hitting the cylinder with your finger and keeping it from rotating (don’t laugh; I’ve seen it happen). Or, something internally is broken and it is out of time. There really isn’t much more that can keep a revolver from running.
If you can’t figure it out, take a look at the ammo. Yes, this can also be one of the first things you check — but with today’s ammo, unless you are shooting reloads, ammunition issues are a rare problem. But you may be running something too long for your firearm, or maybe you just happened to get a box out of spec. As I said, it’s very rare with factory loaded ammunition.
Now you have a whole list of things you can check before you give up and take it to a gunsmith. Hopefully, you’ve solved your own problem and it’s something you can correct. Believe me, it’s cheaper. But if it’s still not working out for you, come on down to the shop and ask me: “Why does my gun keep jamming?”
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
