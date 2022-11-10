Feelings, good and bad, play a large part in everyone’s life. Every day, if we like it or not, we as humans experience emotions like joy, sorrow, fear, anger and jealousy. How we react to these feelings basically determines who we are.
As we all know, some of us are more emotional and have more feelings than others. Some of us get mad when we get outfished by a friend. Some of us get depressed. And some of us just get even — you know, by outfishing that person on the next trip.
Another type of feeling that most of us get from time to time is intuition or premonition — basically, feelings of things to come. Have you ever had that strange feeling that something bad is about to happen, or that this week’s lottery is yours for the taking, or that if you just keep beating those mangroves a big old snook is going to annihilate your lure? I sure have.
Now, even though these feelings don’t always pan out (which can be a good thing or a bad thing), they do keep a lot of fishermen from quitting on those not-so-productive days. At some time or other, you must have told yourself, “Just one more cast and then I’ll head home.” Why one more cast? Do you really need the practice — or did you just have a feeling?
Being in touch with your emotions and having the ability to predict the future are both well and fine, but being able to figure out the bite on any given day is what truly separates the fishermen from the fisherboys. The only way to figure out a bite is by being able to feel what the fish are doing when they take your bait.
Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? Well, let me tell you, I have seen more than one person go half-crazy because he couldn’t feel a bite while his buddy, standing right next to them, was hooking fish left and right. A heightened since of touch comes in handy on these days when the fish are being not quite so predictable for you.
Pay close attention to everything you feel (or think you feel) being transmitted through your line and your rod. This will help you figure out the bite and allow you to make the needed adjustments to start hooking fish.
I recall a few years back when I found myself 100 miles from home, facing a new challenge. I was invited by WaterLine publisher Josh Olive to join him and fellow WaterLine writer Greg Bartz on a fishing expedition to the Big O (that’s Lake Okeechobee, for the uninitiated) in search of tournament-size largemouth bass.
Now at the time, I hadn’t personally caught a bass in more than 20 years, being a saltwater guide and all. But due to my extreme confidence in my fishing abilities — maybe too much confidence — I accepted the invitation. I have always prided myself in being able to figure out (feel) the bite and adapt. Then those bass threw me a few curveballs that I wasn’t expecting.
With Greg being an accomplished bass tournament angler, I fully expected him to kick my butt at bass fishing. And he did. What I didn’t count on was Josh catching more fish than me (can you tell I’m just a little competitive?).
It took me almost three hours to figure out those bass, but once I did the game was on. I think my biggest problem at first was I kept watching what the other two guys were doing instead of paying enough attention to my own line.
When I started ignoring them and focused on what my line was doing, I realized the bass were picking up my plastic worm and just holding it loosely in their mouths. Before I figured out what was going on under the water — something you have to do by feel — I kept trying to set the hook before the fish had the bait all the way in its mouth.
Through trial and error, I realized that if I let the fish have the bait for a couple seconds after I felt the initial hit, I would get the hookup almost every time. Lesson learned: A bass is not a redfish or a snook.
I also learned that I had to act like Bill Dance when I set the hook, which is something I’m really not used to but had a lot of fun with. Now that I've got a better feel for how bass take a worm, I'm not so easy to outfish on the lake.
When the fish seem to be laughing at you, don’t get emotional and chuck your rod in the water. Be patient and pay attention to what you’re doing. Really, really try to feel what the fish are doing and how they’re biting on each trip. Being in touch with your feelings will only make you a better fisherman.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
