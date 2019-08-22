In the field of law enforcement or armed security guard service, the legal “duty to train” is well established in case law. The courts have long recognized that police and security agencies and the jurisdictions they serve have a duty to train (and retrain) their officers and agents for the myriad of complex situations they’ll face in the performance of their duties.
This is not always true in the area of civilian training. Many times I see advertisements for “concealed carry classes” that are done in an hour or two and, of course, come at a cheap price. In that short time, what could possibly be taught and passed on to a student new to firearms that would qualify them to defend themselves? Just the safety and gun handling part of my class take more time than that.
I believe the state rules are far too lax and leave the door wide open for these so-called instructors to run quickie classes where students fire one shot at the range and get a certificate. Do those people really think they will be able to defend themselves in a violent confrontation? They might think so, but they are in no way prepared for it.
Florida’s requirements are in the middle of the pack. Some states require a two-day class while some states don’t require any instruction at all.
Regardless of legal requirements, anyone who carries or uses a gun for any reason can benefit greatly from professional training. But you’ll get a lot more out of it if you select the right trainer.
When you choose an instructor, ask for a brief rundown of their qualifications and experience. Many of them won’t have much to list. Find one who does. A good instructor should have patience with new students who have little or no experience in handling firearms. Mental attitude and awareness are also important areas that some instructors couldn’t care less about.
Many male instructors have never been trained about gun instruction for ladies. Specialized training is needed for a male instructor to correctly teach a woman. Many instructors have never received it because they either don’t know about it or just don’t care.
There’s nothing sexist about this. We’re talking about real physical differences. Just one quick example is that women are wired differently than men when it comes to eye dominance or strong-side shooting hand. I’m not going to get into the specifics of it here, but many instructors have no workable knowledge in these areas.
A good instructor should, in the course of the class, be able to pick up on any red flags that would disqualify a student from carrying a gun. When I teach, I am always watching for these possibilities should they become visible. I like students who ask questions and pay attention to details, maybe take some notes and are not bashful or embarrassed if they need to be shown a couple of times how a particular operations is done.
All students should seek out competent instructors who are well versed not only in the technical use of firearms but in the legal ramifications as well.
Just as importantly, a good instructor should address the necessary skills of conflict avoidance and awareness of their surroundings that can greatly reduce the occurrence of a lethal conflict. It may reduce the idea that they are an easy victim and will properly identify the defensive use of a firearm as a last resort.
Where do you find a good teacher? You can ask folks you meet at the range, or you can talk to the staff at your favorite gun shop. I can’t vouch for anywhere else, but I can tell you the instructors where I work at J&J One Stop Gun Shop and Range — both women and men — are well-qualified in the areas I have mentioned here.
As instructors, we have a moral duty to train good people to the most realistic level possible in the time we have them. We also must make it very clear that firearms training never stops. Concealed carry instruction is a good first step to start any shooter in the right direction with their firearms skills.
Safe shooting.
Billy Carl is an NRA-certified firearms instructor and is available for individual instruction in firearms safety and concealed carry classes. Contact him at 941-769-0767 or through J&J One Stop Gun Shop at 2324 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
