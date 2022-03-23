“This water is so dirty! Why isn’t it clear, like it is in the Keys?” This question or some variation of it is posed to Charlotte Harbor fishing guides, bait shop staff, harbormasters and magazine publishers thousands of times every year.
There are several reasons, but let’s start out with one basic fact: Our water is NOT dirty — at least, no dirtier than water you’ll find in other parts of the state, including the Keys.
The clarity of the Harbor varies with the season. In summer, it’s very dark — so dark that a sandbar might not be visible in a foot of water. When the rainy season ends, it starts to get clearer. In the spring, you can sometimes see fish on the bottom 15 feet below you.
The number-one reason that our water isn’t gin-clear is the Peace and Myakka rivers. Charlotte Harbor is an estuary, which means fresh water and salt water mix together. This mixture is called brackish water. Brackish water naturally is a bit more turbid. You can easily see this effect for yourself if you pour a glass of fresh water into a saltwater aquarium.
But that’s a minor issue. The main culprit is chemicals called tannins. Both the Peace and Myakka rivers flow mostly through forested or swampy areas, as do the countless tiny creeks which feed these rivers. Decomposing vegetation — cypress leaves, palm fronds, oak tree limbs — releases brown tannins into the water, tinting it.
To demonstrate this, dip up a jarful of river water and hold it up to the light. It doesn’t look dirty. It looks like tea — clear, but stained brown. If there’s been a lot of rain lately, flushing large amounts of tannins into the water, it will look darker and sometimes have a reddish tint. In the Harbor, where the river water mixes with clear water coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, the color is less strong, generally tan or yellowish.
Although river water is the main cause of our water’s reduced clarity, another cause is the sediment at the bottom of the Harbor. On the Gulf shoreline, most beaches are composed of relatively large sand grains. In the Harbor’s protected waters, though, much of the bottom is silt or mud.
When storms or wind associated with a front churn the water, these fine particles become suspended in the water. It takes days for them to settle back to the bottom. This is why the Harbor is usually at its clearest in May, just before the summer rainy season kicks off but after the regular winter fronts are well behind us.
The last reason for our water’s dinginess is also the reason our fishing is so fantastic: It’s full of nutrients and living things. The ocean’s clearest water is far away from coastlines. These areas are very poor in nutrients and not much lives there. The visibility may be great, but there’s not much to see.
Think of habitats on land: Generally, you can see around you much better in the desert than you can in a rain forest. So it is with water: Low visibility often means the habitat is more productive.
Crystal water is better for diving and glass-bottom boat tours, but if you want to have a great day of fishing, water that’s tinted or murky is usually a much better choice. The fish are less spooky, they’re less likely to see your leader and terminal tackle, they’re not as picky about the realism of your lure — and there are usually more of them to begin with.
