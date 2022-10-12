In this photo shot with a drone, shrimp boats lie grounded atop what was a mobile home park, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Friday, Oct. 7. Wind doesn't do this kind of damage. Storm surge does.
Now that most of us are past the emergency stage and well into recovery, I'm starting to hear some grumbling about how the National Weather Service once again tried to scare us with a storm surge forecast that turned out to be nothing. If you're one of those folks, I hate to offend you, but I'm going to anyway.
Seriously, how stupid can you be? Have you not seen the photos of what storm surge did to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach and even Naples? A 10-foot wall of water scoured buildings right off the face of the Earth. They're gone, baby. What do you think cut new passes right through the Sanibel Causeway and Pine Island Road. That was surge.
While most people freak out about the wind, water is the big killer in a storm like Hurricane Ian. Look at how many homes and businesses stood in those 150-mph winds for hours upon hours and survived with no or little damage. Then look at where storm surge came ashore and see how many structures are whole and intact.
When major surge was predicted for Charlotte Harbor, the storm was forecast to make landfall in the area of Venice or Sarasota. If it had, we would be looking at an entirely different scenario in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. Many of you have no idea how lucky you were to get the eye instead of the south side of this monster hurricane.
Look at Charlote Harbor on a map. Notice how it's shaped. If a hurricane pushes water into the north end of the Harbor, it's got nowhere to go except up the rivers and onto low-lying land.
For Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, the surge may have been about 10 feet. That's bad — it reportedly reached nearly to the roofs of houses on the coast. (If you want to see what it looked like, here's an absolutely terrifying video: https://bit.ly/3CMp8ny.)
But if Ian had landed farther north, that same amount of surge would have been magnified as it pushed north into the Harbor. Ten feet could have easily been 16, 18, even 20 feet of water rushing up your canal.
And when it's being pushed by such a strong and slow-moving storm, don't measure that height from where the water is in your canal right now. A lot of waterfront homeowners do the math: Well, it's 3 feet to reach the top of the dock, and then the house is another 6 feet above that … Nope. Forget all that. It comes in like a tsunami. It's not 16 feet from the normal water level. It's 16 feet above ground level. Measure 16 feet up from the floor of your house.
This is why I was making calls the day before the storm, telling folks who live on the water that they really needed to get out. The southward shift of the storm makes me into Chicken Little, warning of a falling sky that didn't. That's OK. I'd rather that than see people drowning in their houses because they chose to stay.
For Southwest Florida, another storm is inevitable. If it comes from the Gulf or up from Cuba, it will bring a risk of storm surge. If it's a major storm, the risk will be worse. If it's moving slow, then somebody's going to get that wall of water.
It might be us. It might not. But even though the forecast Charlotte Harbor surge didn't happen in Charley or Irma or Ian, don't make the assumption that it can't happen here. It can. In fact, the geography guarantees that someday it will. And when it does, the last place you will want to be is in a house on the water. If you value your life, you'd better run from that surge.
