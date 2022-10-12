Hurricane Ian storm surge

In this photo shot with a drone, shrimp boats lie grounded atop what was a mobile home park, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Friday, Oct. 7. Wind doesn't do this kind of damage. Storm surge does.

 AP photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Now that most of us are past the emergency stage and well into recovery, I'm starting to hear some grumbling about how the National Weather Service once again tried to scare us with a storm surge forecast that turned out to be nothing. If you're one of those folks, I hate to offend you, but I'm going to anyway.

Seriously, how stupid can you be? Have you not seen the photos of what storm surge did to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach and even Naples? A 10-foot wall of water scoured buildings right off the face of the Earth. They're gone, baby. What do you think cut new passes right through the Sanibel Causeway and Pine Island Road. That was surge.


