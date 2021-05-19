Nature has her cycles — many of which are mysteries, but a few of which we can predict with good accuracy. Shrimp are small in summer. Sheepshead gather up in winter. And when there’s little rain in late spring, blue crabs are hard to come by.
Let’s take a look at how bait crabs end up in the bait shop tanks. A lot of people think they’re bycatch from commercial crabbers — the little ones that are too small for the fishhouse to want. Nope. Bait crab collection is not done by trapping.
Instead, it’s done at night by a guy who’s wearing a head lamp and carrying a long-handled dipnet. This gentleman wades around shallow mangrove creeks, scooping up the crabs he comes across.
He’s got to know his way around. Certain creeks will hold a higher abundance of crabs, and sussing out which ones takes a combination of perseverance, knowledge and exploration. If the bottom is too soft or silty, the crabs will disappear into the mud before they can be netted. If the tide’s not right, the creek will be too deep to wade.
Right now, most of the Harbor’s juvenile blue crabs are hiding way up under the skirts of our mangrove swamps. Once the rainy season gets under way, it’ll be a different story. The crabs will move out of the mangroves and onto the grass and mud flats, where they’re far easier to collect. When that happens, the bait shops will have plenty of crabs.
Until then, though, crabs are going to be a rare commodity — and when they’re available, they’ll go fast and often command premium prices.
That’s unfortunate, because it seems right now is when everyone wants crabs for bait. There are two good reasons: They’re the bait of choice for tarpon, especially on the beaches and in the passes. Also, we’ve had some permit hanging out on Gulf wrecks, and crabs are a killer bait for them. That’s got more people looking for crabs, and being disappointed to not find them available.
If you want crabs and can’t find any for sale, you have options. First, you can try to catch your own crabs. Several species of swimming crabs can be found on the surface of the water, either at night under dock and bridge lights or around floating grass in the passes or along the beach. If you get lucky, you can sometimes find large numbers of crabs running the bottom just off the surf – but you’ve got to be really fortunate.
If you do catch your own, remember that big adult crabs, which are often overlooked by tarpon anglers, are not as often overlooked by the tarpon themselves.
There are a bunch of imitation crabs on the market. If I were going to use one, I would go with a Gulp!, DOA, TriggerX or Strike King. These soft plastics can be rigged on a jighead or with a sinker, but the fishermen who have the most success with them tend to be the ones who fish them like a live crab.
Not that this helps you much at the moment, but here’s a thought for when crabs become more available: There are a lot of fish besides tarpon that adore devouring crabs. Many anglers know that cobia, redfish and black drum often take a crab. But did you ever think of using them from grouper, mutton snapper or big mamma-jamma snook? It’s been done, and with good success. Even bonnethead and nurse sharks can be caught on crabs — in fact, both of these sharks eat more crabs than they do fish.
Crabs are the janitors of the ocean, but they also are a vital food source for our gamefish species. Since they’re prey for so many different species, adding crabs to your list of possible baits — for fish other than tarpon — can be a great way to broaden your horizons and increase your fishing success. It’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
