How much good and edible fish meat do you throw away? If you’re like most of the anglers I see at the fillet tables, it’s probably quite a bit. For fish like grouper, I would guess the average filleted carcass is discarded with 25 to 35 percent of the meat left on it. Back when bag limits were however much you could fit in the cooler, that might have been OK. These days, with so much more pressure on the resource, that kind of waste is almost criminal.
If you’re like most of us, when you clean a fish, you make your first cut from the back to the belly, just behind the gill cover and pectoral fin. From this point, some people will turn the knife and cut down along the spinal column to the tail. Others will make a cut from the back of the fish down to the rib cage and then cut around that.
Either way is fine. The goal is usually to come away with a boneless (and, depending on species of fish and dining preference, often skinless) fillet. That’s what most of us want. We don’t like dealing with fish bones, and we feel like shouldn’t have to. Boneless fillets are fine, but to insist that every bone be removed? Personally, I view that as a very spoiled attitude.
Once both fillets are off, most fishermen are done with the fish and discard it for the crabs or vultures. But the job is not quite done — not if getting maximum yield from every fish harvested is important to you.
The throat, or collar, of most fish is easy to remove and very meaty. As an added bonus, in species that often have muscle parasites (such as amberjack and red grouper), there are rarely any here. There is a bony section connected to the pelvic fins. This is called the pelvic girdle.
I leave the pelvic girdle and the fins in place and bake the throats skin side down. Once the meat flakes easily, it’s very simple to remove the bones, which are pretty large in most species, and peel the meat from the skin. The texture of the meat from the throat is usually finer than that of the fillet. In many fish, it’s actually the best part.
I know some of you already know that and save your fish throats, but I’ll bet it’s less than 10 percent of anglers. Why is that? I blame charter captains.
At the end of a trip where edible fish are harvested, every guide (or his mate) will clean the fish for the clients and bag them up, ready to take home. This job is always done in a rush. I get it. It’s the end of the day, it’s usually hot and/or rainy at the dock, and everyone is ready to go home. Get those fillets off and let’s get outta here. These guys may not realize they’re role models and are teaching thousands of future Florida fishermen what to do.
Guides and mates are usually pretty good at filleting, mostly because they’ve had a lot of practice. But if you really want to learn how to maximize yield, learn from a fishmonger. They buy fish whole and pay by the pound — so for them, leaving meat on the carcass means throwing money away.
When I go out on a meat trip, I ask for the carcasses. Why? Because I know that I can get a significant amount of meat from those fish that the mates miss. In addition to the throats, they leave chunks of meat on top of the head, they leave the cheeks, and (with bigger fish), there’s usually quite a bit of meat still just above and below the backbone. I call those pieces bitlets, and they are perfect for fish tacos.
Many mates also throw away the rib sections (fillets have to be boneless, remember). I bake those whole and then slide the bones out of the cooked meat. I also take bellies, which I skin just like a long, narrow fillet and cut up to add to the pile of bitlets.
These pieces of meat are all pretty easy to get at. It will take you only a couple extra minutes per fish to collect them. While it may not seem like much if you only have a couple fish, when you’re cleaning a whole boxful after a day on the reef it can really add up. After a recent offshore charter in Sarasota, my wife and I made a feast of seven red grouper throats. And I mean we really stuffed ourselves. I should have cooked just four.
If you really want to use it all, you can take the cleaned frames, remove the guts and fins, rinse off the blood, and then make soup or stock. I have done this, but I usually don’t because fish stock just doesn’t fit into what we usually cook at home. But for many (and especially those who like Asian-style cooking), keeping fish stock on hand is mandatory.
Now, there’s no law that says you have to take every bit of edible meat off a fish. You can be a lazy, wasteful sod if you want to. For me, it feels wrong. If I harvest a fish or a game animal, I need to utilize as much of it as possible. The more I can take from each one, the fewer I need to kill — and that, as my esteemed friend Mr. Lugiewicz would say, isn’t a bad thing.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
