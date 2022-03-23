There’s a lot to know about fishing in Southwest Florida. There are dozens of different species of fish an angler can target, each of which has its own preferred habitat and food source.
Many of these fish are migratory and are found in our area only during certain times of the year. In addition, tides can make life difficult for inshore fishermen. Lures and rigs that are popular and work well in other parts of the country are rarely used by local anglers, who have learned that fish here don’t respond well to them.
Consistent fishing success in this area requires a certain level of expertise. One way to acquire that knowledge is by trial and error. This method works very well, if you don’t mind taking years to get good at it.
You can jump-start your fishing know-how by booking trips with a good local charter captain. This isn’t cheap, but if you go out with a guide and pay attention to his instruction, you can learn a lot about Florida angling quickly. The downside to this is you’ll have to go on a lot of trips if you want to learn it all — the fishing changes often, based on variables such as season, weather, tides, baitfish availability, recent rainfall, water visibility and other factors.
What if you can’t afford to book dozens of charter trips, but don’t want to spend forever learning on your own? There’s a very good third option — your local bait and tackle shop. The staff there will usually be anglers themselves, and they definitely hear a lot of good information from their customers about what’s going on out on the water.
Want to know where the redfish are biting? Just ask. What color jigs have the bigger trout been biting? They’ll know. And they also are very good filters of bad information, having heard all the lies and exaggerations before.
Building a good relationship with your local shop will pay you back handsomely. As you become a familiar face, you’ll see that the staff will not only remember you but also your fishing preferences, your tackle, and what baits you like to use. Being a regular will also often get you in on scuttlebutt and “insider info” that’s not given out freely.
So how do you get on these guys’ good side? It’s very simple: When you need tackle or bait, buy it from them. Smaller shops don’t have the buying power of a big-box store, so you might pay a dollar or two more for your rod, but it’s more than worth it.
Actually, the bait shop staff can save you money, by advising you on what tackle and baits will work best for the type of fishing you plan to do. Which costs less: Spending money on ten lures that don’t catch fish before stumbling across one that does, or buying a fish-slayer the first time?
Some anglers try to play this both ways: They go to the bait shop for information but buy their gear at the big box or from a website. This is a bad plan for two reasons. First, the staff at the bait shop aren’t idiots. It won’t take them long to realize what you’re doing, and your flow of good info will dry up fast. Second, if the angling community does not support the local shops financially, they’ll be forced to close their doors. Same result for you: No more information.
Fair is fair. You’ve got to reciprocate. Anglers and bait shops have a symbiotic relationship. Each supports the other. Without fishermen, the bait shops can’t survive. Without the bait shops, anglers will have to rely on each other for knowledge. But it’s hard to trust information from a bunch of liars, isn’t it?
