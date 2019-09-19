The largest bison ranch this side of the Mississippi is in Charlotte County. They have around 1,500 head of bison, (perhaps better known as American buffalo). They also raise grass-fed beef.
There are also lots of wild hogs on the ranch, and the hogs are eating what the bison and cattle are supposed to be eating. Something had to be done, so hogs are being trapped and harvested.
Where did these hogs come from? Well, to see their origins, we’d have to drift back in time to 1529 when Hernando DeSoto sailed through Boca Grande Pass and brought Iberian hogs with him. That makes sense because the first heads of cattle were Andalusian, and were brought just a few years before by Ponce de Leon.
Wild hogs in Florida are a major resource for hunting. On private lands, they’re considered to be the livestock of the landowner, so there aren’t many rules for hunting them — just some common sense and respect of responsibility hunting. For information about hog hunting on public lands, visit http://bit.ly/2kOUsNb.
If you harvest your own hog, make sure you target the right one. I think that sows are the way to go. You also have to make sure you aren’t hunting salt hogs. Salt hogs live and eat in the salt marshes around here. I see them or their tracks daily.
I wouldn’t bother trying to harvest one because they won’t be fit to eat. Well I guess you could eat one but you probably would want to eat another one. The meat has a foul taste. Even if you brought one home and fed it in a pen for three weeks on sweet corn, Kobe beef and 1961 Chateau Margaux, it’s still going to taste foul.
Over the past couple weeks, I’ve been helping out on a ranch in south Cape Haze, and there is no shortage of salt hogs on and around that property. It’s a good time for me to do this because we are renovating The Loose Caboose on Boca Grande, and there’s only so much we can do while the contractors do their thing. Most afternoons I’ve been going to the ranch and working on the fences. We built a new one around the house to help keep the hogs from eating all the foliage around the house.
This is a cattle ranch, not a hog farm. However, there are plenty of wild hogs all over the Cape Haze peninsula and this ranch have their fair share of them judging by the tracks I’ve been seeing. So far I’ve only seen cloven-footed hog tracks, but I’m also looking for the mule-footed tracks as well.
Mule-footed hogs originated as a breed in Andalusia. Their two middle toes are fused together, so their track looks like they have one big toe with two dewclaws. From what I’ve read, today’s mulefoots are the result of a cross between feral Andalusian and Choctaw hogs somewhere in the swamps of Florida and Georgia.
If I were looking to harvest a hog for the table, I’d head inland. Hardee or DeSoto County is where I’d be hunting. But I don’t have time for that right now, so I just asked the bison ranchers in Punta Gorda to sell me some wild hog racks. They were tasty. I decided to make this a Florida dish by pairing it with a cabbage palm and bacon demi-glace.
When I cook domestic pork that came from a farmer who controlled what the hog ate, I will happily eat it medium rare without any fear of getting sick from trichinosis. But when it comes to wild hogs, I prefer them a little more well done for safety’s sake.
I use my sous vide machine to gently get wild pork to a safe temperature that will eliminate the possibility of getting trichinosis. I recommend you do the same thing. I’ve said before that my sous vide machine is the best culinary tool I’ve purchased. If you don’t have one, you’re missing out.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Rack of wild hog
2 3-pound wild hog racks
Salt and pepper
One fresh cabbage palm heart
1 cup raw diced bacon
1 cup demi-glace (veal stock reduction)
4 cloves garlic, chopped
Season the hog racks with the salt and pepper and place them in vacuum-sealed plastic bag or a zipper bag with the air removed. Place them in a pot with your sous vide machine set on 158 degrees and let them cook for two hours (if you don’t have a sous vide, just grill them to 158 degrees). While they are cooking, saute your bacon with the fresh heart of palm and garlic. Separate the fat, then set it aside. Now add the demi-glace to your bacon and palm and keep warm. After the wild hog racks have been the machine at temp for two hours turn the machine off. Heat an iron skillet. Use some of the bacon fat to sear the hog racks just long enough to brown them on all sides, then let them rest for 5 minutes. Reheat your warm sauce until it’s just starting to bubble. Divide the racks into four portions. Pour your bacon-palm demi-glace over them and pair them with your favorite side and a good red zinfandel. Serves 4.
— Recipe by Chef Tim Spain, ChefTimSpain.com
