I attended a recent field trip to the Babcock Webb Wildlife Management Area (http://bit.ly/2R6dmgv), led by expert naturalist Jean Evoy and organized by the Peace River Butterfly Society. This enormous 65,770-acre preserve in southern Charlotte County is an astonishing place. While designed primarily for consumptive users (hunting, fishing and camping), this area is revered by nature lovers of all kinds (including birders, bughunters and plantaholics).
Why is it so much better preserved than most protected natural areas? Well it is huge, distant from large population centers, and has retained more of its primal groundwater hydrology than most parks. This means that prescribed burns do not destroy so many trees, and there is a natural proportion of wetlands to uplands.
Don’t be misled by the roar of off-road vehicles and the sound of gunfire from the rifle range as you enter the Webb along Tuckers Grade from exit 158 of I-75. It is a true wildlife paradise to be enjoyed by all — although it is much quieter during the week than the weekends.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.