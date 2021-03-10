In Southwest Florida, a north or south wind might blow for days on end. But easterly winds are usually only a passing luxury as they continue “clocking around” to the south. You can usually count on an east wind evolving into a southeast and then a south wind as the day progresses. When an afternoon sea breeze adds its component, that gentle breeze can become a wind from the south.
The best way to be prepared for this situation is to paddle to the south initially so that when the shift happens, the wind will help you get back to the launch point. Access to these mainland lee shore launches saves paddlesports enthusiasts the bridges, traffic and parking issues involved when launching on the barrier islands. Bonus: This will get you on the water quicker, leaving more time for fishing.
Be prepared for shallow water in the mornings, particularly with east winds. We are dealing with some really low tides now and when combined with an east wind, flats that normally stay wet get dry. There’s more water by mid-morning, but earlier you’ll face a muddy slog out to water deep enough to climb aboard.
With this in mind, when you’re in enough water to float your boat, paddle out to the bar where the flat drops several feet to deeper water and start fishing there. As the day progresses and the tide allows, follow the water and the fish onto the flat and eventually into the mangroves. Target shorelines where the mangroves hang over a couple of feet of water for best results. These mangrove shorelines can be productive on a higher tide as predators ambush mud minnows and pinfish.
Here are three launches we like on a wind from the east with a few notes on where we find fish if we’re lucky.
The Lemon Bay Park launch is at the bottom of some stairs. Getting your kayak down is no problem — just let it slide. Coming back up is a lot more aerobic, so we drag our kayaks up the stairs and no lifting is required. A dolly is handy for the 100 yards from the parking lot to the top of the stairs. On a really low tide, the water may be another 50 feet from the bottom of the stairs.
We fish both directions from this launch. To the south, there is a sandy point with flats nearby, as well as an interesting canal with docks and snook. To the north, we drift the flats up to the pair of oyster islands near the northern boundary of the park. These islands make a good spot to stretch, although there are also several sandy spots along the shore to step out. The shallow bar extending from these islands toward the ICW is a great spot to wade, with grass on both sides and plenty of current.
Further south, the Oyster Creek launch is one of our favorites. This one can be challenging on low tides. This launch south of Lemon Bay High School has “back down to the water” convenience with a sandy bottom. Some folks fish up the creek, targeting the namesake oyster bars and docks all the way to San Casa Drive. We usually prefer to head west, under the Placida Road bridge, out to the oyster bars and flats along the ICW.
The water quality this close to Stump Pass is usually pretty good, and sight fishing is possible on the shallow grass between the oyster bars. Watch for tailing redfish along the edges of these bars and in the numerous sand holes up toward Cedar Point. If the east wind changes to southeast, hug the mangrove lee back to the launch.
Ponce de Leon Park, near the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, is another spot that works well with an east wind. There is a boat ramp here, but we have always preferred to launch at the north end of the beach seawall rather than the boat ramp. After recent beach renovations, we found this spot still accessible but now recommend a dolly to get your kayak to the water.
Wherever you choose to launch, the flats to the south are inviting but come with a word of caution. When that east wind moves around to the southeast, and later the south, these shallow flats can get bumpy in a hurry. These flats are perfect for wade fishing or kayak angling as they taper gradually from the sandy shoreline to deeper grass with plenty of sand holes to target. There’s a mile of this between Ponce De Leon Park and Mangrove (aka Whorehouse) Point, so you could spend the whole day right here.
Heading north from here puts you in big water where the Peace River enters Charlotte Harbor. Currents and wind can be tricky out there, especially as you move away from the shoreline, so we usually fish to the south.
A light east wind is our favorite. We really enjoy days when the water is smooth and we just fight fish, not wind and waves. As long as you’re prepared for it to shift directions on you, the east wind can be a good friend.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
