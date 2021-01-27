Those darn north winds. It seems like any day we can get our kayaks on the water, the weatherman forecasts winds from the north, northeast or northwest. These wind directions can really mess up a day on Lemon Bay, or any open water exposed to cold northern breezes.
It doesn’t take much wind to challenge a kayak angler. We have more fun fishing in breezes less than a 4 knots than battling anything over that. Most kayak anglers expect to find a higher wind out on the water than was apparent farther inland. So, here’s a few local launches with thumbnail suggestions for float plans that work in the winter. This is certainly not a complete list of launches — just a few we enjoy fishing on winter days that you might consider.
Myakkahatchee Creek (also known locally as Big Slough) near North Port has a decent launch and boat ramp, and can be a good choice on cold winter days. This brackish water has enough tannins to capture some heat on a clear day. The seawalls along the canals off the main channel provide shelter from the wind, and the warmer water attracts a variety of fish. Check out the Google Earth views to see why we like to kayak here on cool days.
One interesting float plan that we enjoy takes us downstream from the marina launch to the manatee sign, where we head right into the canals. From there, take the first left channel that winds its way back to the main channel. We then fish our way out to the Myakka River then back up either shore of the slough to the marina. There are several side channels to explore.
Expect to hook up with snook, redfish, mangrove snapper and the occasional juvenile tarpon if you fish the canal docks. We have also caught largemouth bass in this area. Upstream, under U.S. 41 there is a spillway by the water plant that usually holds some snook, bass and larger mangrove snapper.
Shell Creek on Washington Loop Road near Punta Gorda is a freshwater spot that can be fun this time of year. The kayak launch here has been re-engineered and the parking has been relocated farther away. We prefer the nearby boat ramp, which is lightly used, as a better option. Shell Creek has a good population of bass, bluegill, speckled perch and channel catfish.
We like to head upstream first and then fish our way back to the ramp. Concentrate your casts on the shoreline and docks along the creek. There are a few small spots hidden along the way to get ashore and stretch, but the main landing is about 1.5 miles upstream. Above this power line clearing, the creek gets smaller but is still fishable.
This time of year, targeting speckled perch with minnows and small jigs is popular. For the bass, the usual weedless lures all work. Through the middle of the day, try a plastic worm. Later, around sunset, listen for frogs and toss a Zoom Horny Toad on shoreline vegetation if you hear any. This creek has motorboats on it, so be alert.
Oyster Creek, located south of Cedar Point Environmental Park off Placida Road in Englewood, provides protected water from a northeast wind. The launch is just south of Lemon Bay High School and is a great example of what launches around here should look like. A kayak angler can back down to the water, unload and park nearby. Once on the water, we usually head west (under the Oyster Creek bridge) to reach the Intracoastal Waterway.
This is a shallow area sprinkled with oyster bars and warms quickly on a winter day. It fishes best on a high tide, which will draw redfish and snook to search the submerged oyster beds for crabs and other delicacies they enjoy. Farther west, on out to the ICW, speckled seatrout, pompano, and jacks cruise the deeper grass flats across from Stump Pass. There is also a rookery island that you can find with your nose and it attracts fish to its shoreline.
Spots to step out and stretch are abundant by the environmental park, as are the fish that inhabit these waters. Due to the shallow water and oyster bars, most boaters avoid this area — which means kayak anglers usually have it to themselves.
So, there are three spots — one fresh, one brackish and one saltwater — that are good choices on a windy winter day. If you haven’t used any of these launches recently, give them a try. The warmer water and protection from winter winds that bring the gamefish to these areas will also reward kayak anglers seeking a comfortable spot to fish.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
