These past two weeks have been something of a travel nightmare. I had the last tournament of three in the Toyota series and a pending conference with what I really do for a living bump against each other on the calendar. Needless to say, the fishing suffered the most.
With an outside chance to get enough points to fish the National Series Championship in the MLF Toyota Trails, I really did not want to miss the tournament at Alabama’s Lake Eufaula. I had never been to Eufaula but always wanted to fish it, so this was a golden opportunity for me.
I fished two of the three MLF tournaments this year without my Nitro, which is still being repaired after falling off the trailer back in February. That has limited the amount of time I’ve gotten on the water anywhere. I was still fighting issues with getting my boat back in time for the tournament and was going to be forced to borrow a friend’s boat. With that decision out of the way, I thought I was clear to start planning for this tournament.
Then came the curveball that I wasn’t expecting. A software vendor that we use at my day job was having a conference in Austin, Texas. This software just happens to be the main focus of a project I’m working on.
As time went on and issues were discovered with how we use this software, management decided that I and some other team members would go to the conference. The conference covered four days and led right into the start of the tournament. It was time to do some juggling.
I rearranged my travel plans so I could get to Lake Eufaula with three days to check out the lake and practice. Instead of leaving early on Saturday morning like I do for most of my bigger tournaments, I jumped in the RV and headed for Eufaula nine days prior to the start of the tournament.
When I got there, temperatures in the mornings were anywhere from 44 to 58 degrees. Water temperatures were in the upper 60s. I decided to focus on one end of the lake due to my restricted time to practice.
Even so, I managed to find a few places that I liked and caught some bass. I felt OK about how I had done. Then I looked at a forecast and saw that the lake was going to be dropped a couple of feet. Uh-oh. I wasn’t sure what I was going to come back to.
I left for Texas and attended the conference. It was an important conference for myself and the people involved in the project at work, so I wanted to make sure we did a really good job of finding out what we needed to know and that we asked the right questions to better our awareness of what this software can do.
After four days of the conference, I felt pretty good about things from a work standpoint. I flew back to Alabama ready to fish the tournament.
By then, the weather had changed significantly. The morning temperatures were in the upper 60s and the water temperature had risen to 74 degrees. From what I gathered, the bass had responded to those changes. Needless to say, I did not do very well in the tournament and lost all hope of making it to the national championship.
I don’t blame anyone or anything for having a very bad result. But the one thing that I did learn is that work still has to come first. Plus, my job is what pays the bills. Trying to force things together like I did was simply a lot to take on.
I don’t regret trying to make all of this happen. It might have worked out, and I would have felt great about all of it. Nothing would have been more gratifying then to do well in the tournament and also bring back some positive options for my employer. I didn’t succeed at both, but at least the boss will be happy.
Don’t get me wrong, I love to fish. You could even say I live to fish. But there are times when you must be realistic. In the future, fishing will simply have to take a backseat. Unless I have a full-blown sponsor paying for my entry fees, my job will come first. If I were a tour guy fishing all the big events, different story. Maybe one day — but for now, work trumps fishing when there is a conflict on the calendar.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
