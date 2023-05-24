Bass fishin'

When you’re forced to choose between employment and enjoyment, it might take a moment to make the right decision.

 Shutterstock photo

These past two weeks have been something of a travel nightmare. I had the last tournament of three in the Toyota series and a pending conference with what I really do for a living bump against each other on the calendar. Needless to say, the fishing suffered the most.

With an outside chance to get enough points to fish the National Series Championship in the MLF Toyota Trails, I really did not want to miss the tournament at Alabama’s Lake Eufaula. I had never been to Eufaula but always wanted to fish it, so this was a golden opportunity for me.


   

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments