WWThubbard080422.JPG

WaterLine file photo

If we want to see healthy flats again, we need to take a holistic approach to our water quality.

 WaterLine file photo

Water quality has roared to the forefront again — and it’s not red tide this time.

First, we have a possible case of brain eating amoeba from Port Charlotte Beach, reported in early July. As of our last county commission meeting, this was not confirmed, but Lee Health insists it’s their conclusion. Next, Sarasota County temporarily closed many of its Gulf beaches July 28 to swimming and recommends not harvesting shellfish. Neither of these is a good thing.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments