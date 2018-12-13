How long does it take to get an artificial reef off the planning table and into the water?
Way too long.
The Charlotte County chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association has been talking about developing a major artificial reef project off the Southwest Florida coast for at least a couple years. As with most such projects, there were hurdles, red tape, snags and obstacles (that’s just a way of saying it’s harder than it looks). Some people were starting to think it was never going to happen.
On Nov. 30, Phase 1 of the Phoenix Reef became reality. Approximately 125 tons high-quality concrete materials, including culverts and other concrete forms donated by Coastal Precast, were dropped in about 50 feet of water by Manhattan Construction which also donated the staging area for the materials. Ingman Marine also provided assistance with logistics and material.
The new reef is located about 12 miles due west of Boca Grande’s 17th Street (to be specific, 26° 45.582’, -82° 28.443’). Technically, this puts it in waters off Lee County, but it’s easily accessed from popular Charlotte County launches.
As artificial reefs go, the Phoenix is just a baby. Its 125 tons don’t measure up to other local reefs, such as the Jeff Steele with some 850 tons of concrete and Mary’s with more than 950 tons.
But the permit on the Phoenix Reef is open for 10 years, and the plan is to continue adding more material to make this the largest reef of its kind off Southwest Florida.
“We’d like to make the Phoenix Reef one of the top nearshore fishing destinations in the area,” says CCA chapter president Mike Brimer. “We know that CCA Florida has our backs on this project, and it will definitely grow over time. But how much it grows depends on how much support we have from the community.”
The chapter is at this time making plans to raise funds for expansion of the reef. It’s very costly — Brimer estimates just the barge to take out the next batch of material will run about $25,000, and the cost of concrete forms has yet to be determined.
“We want to make additions to the Phoenix Reef each year, making it large enough that many anglers can fish it without being in each other’s way,” says Brimer. “Whether it will happen that way is up to the fishermen of Charlotte County.”
Expect to hear more about the project in the future. For the time being, Phase 1 has been in the water for two weeks and is probably already loading up with sheepshead. It doesn’t take long for life to take hold.
