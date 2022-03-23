Pretty much all saltwater fishing requires a leader of some kind. Even if the fish don’t have rough jaws or sharp teeth, there’s plenty in their environment to slice or abrade light line. Let’s take a look at different types of leader material and when they should be used.
Wire: A lot of newbies fishing the salt go for the wire right away. Most of the time, all they’re doing is chasing away fish. Wire is extremely visible, especially the bright-finish stuff. That turns off educated fish, which includes most of the higher-value gamefish you really want to catch. Use wire only when you’re targeting fish with cutting teeth (sharks, mackerel, bluefish and barracuda), and use as short a piece as you can get away with, preferably in a dark color. And quality counts — those single-crimped “tourist rigs” the tackle shops sell are convenient but often fail with big fish.
Fluorocarbon: Fluoro is tough, easy to tie and far less visible than wire — in fact, it’s the least visible leader material available. That’s because the refractive index of fluorocarbon is very close to the refractive index of water, which means light passes through it at about the same speed. The net result is that, while it looks a lot like monofilament line in the air, fluorocarbon line is less visible in water. Smaller diameter fluoro lines can be almost invisible in the water. Be sure to get line specifically meant for leader, as it has an abrasion-resistant finish.
Monofilament: Mono has most of the advantages of fluoro, except it’s much more visible to fish. In bright light underwater, it looks almost like shiny metal. For circumstances when visibility isn’t really a factor — in murky water, at night in unlighted areas, in water more than a couple hundred feet deep — mono is fine. Otherwise, fluorocarbon is the better choice.
