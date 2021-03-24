By Robert Lugiewicz
Secret spots are nothing new. For thousands of years, men have been secretive about their favorite places to fish, hunt, mine gold, collect fruits and hundreds of other things.
It’s understandable: There’s only so much “stuff” out there, and someone who’s lucky enough to stumble across a place where there’s a good amount to be found wants to ensure there’s plenty for himself and those for whom he is responsible.
That said, there pretty much are no secret spots in Charlotte Harbor. No matter how far you go up into the backcountry, no matter how small your creek or chunk of bottom debris may be, there’s someone else who knows it and fishes it. But even though no place is secret, when and how to fish many of those particular spots is something known only to a few.
There are several community locations that most Charlotte Harbor anglers fish at some time or another: The Myakka Cutoff, Colony Point, the flats at Pirate Harbor, the Burnt Store bar, the Cape Haze bar, Alligator Creek Reef — the list goes on. But just because you fish there doesn’t mean you’ve learned everything about the place.
Let’s take Colony Point as an example. It holds a lot of fish, and a lot of different kinds. When you fish there, do you anchor at the mouth, the first corner or the second corner? Do you fish the left or right side? The answer, depending on your experiences there, could be any of the above. And that would be the right answer for you.
It’s your success that makes any given spot the “right” spot. Some anglers (fishing guides especially) can only catch fish on one side or the other. Some will say the fish feed only on the incoming tide; others claim the outgoing has the hot bite. The truth is that the fish are on both sides and feeding on both tides. Learning how to get them on the end of your line takes practice and time and being observant. Just because you catch a couple fish under certain conditions doesn’t mean that other conditions are unfishable.
Now, that doesn’t mean that there are always fish in a particular area. This is why it’s important to never give up on a spot after trying it once or twice. It might be a great spot in winter but lousy in summer. Fish move around a lot, and just because they’re not there today doesn’t mean they won’t be there tomorrow. Or maybe your fishing technique (bait choice, lure retrieve, etc.) is better for the incoming tide or for an overcast day.
You probably know someone who seems to be able to catch fish no matter what. That guy probably isn’t just lucky — he’s experimenting and paying attention to everything going on around him. That’s what makes a great angler. That’s what “luck” is, at least most of the time.
Observation doesn’t have to be done only in the field. You can also learn a lot by looking at pictures. For example, did you ever notice that most of the photos of really large snook in this magazine are taken at night? Big fish don’t get big by being dumb, and that goes double for snook. If you want a picture of yourself with a 40-inch-plus snook, you’re going to need heavy tackle and usually a big bait — but even more important, you’re going to have to become a night owl.
If you’re fishing in daylight, hooking one of those whoppers is going to take a heaping helping of luck. Dave Justice has mastered the art of catching big snook all around the state. He fishes almost exclusively from shore and rarely if ever uses anything besides artificial lures. He’s caught more snook over 25 pounds than anyone I know of — and he only fishes at night.
That’s what you need to do if you want to go from being an OK fisherman to one of the greats. Focus less on finding the perfect “secret spot” and more on learning as much as you can about your chosen quarry. If you’ve fished the Harbor more than a couple times, I can pretty well guarantee you that you’ve fished some other angler’s never-fail super-secret spot and had little or no success there. I’ll be happy to give you my favorite spots in Charlotte Harbor.
I remember seeing Capt. Bouncer Smith interviewed. He’s famous for telling people what most anglers would consider to be secrets that need guarding. He’ll spill what he’s catching, where he’s catching it, what baits he’s using, techniques — all of it. The interviewer asked him why, and he said something to the effect of, “Well, most of the people I tell are going to keep right on doing what they’re doing. Maybe five percent will actually try it, and only one percent will be successful.”
That’s the confidence that comes from having deep knowledge about the fish you’re pursuing. It will make you unafraid of helping other anglers catch fish and be more successful themselves, and that’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
