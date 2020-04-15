I was in the tackle shop the other day when a customer blew his top. I know these are stressful times, but the way this went down was just really unnecessary.
The guy wanted shrimp. Big ones. But it’s gotten warm, and most of the big shrimp swam out to sea, so all the tackle shops have are the little guys. The man behind the counter explained it to him.
Not good enough for this guy. His voice was steadily rising as he started in on how this shop has been going downhill and they should have planned ahead to have the shrimp he needed. The worker (bless his heart) tried again, telling him in a very even tone that peewee season is just part of life down here.
And the dude just lost it, and started yelling about how he wasn’t coming to this terrible shop anymore and neither were any of his buddies. When the owner told him that was fine and he could leave, he told the owner to meet him in the street — a challenge that was met, but the guy just got on his bike and left like the bigmouth coward he had been recognized to be.
Now I know that we have gotten very used to getting just what we want exactly when we want it. We’re accustomed to having 60 different sizes and styles of jigheads to choose from. In half a dozen colors, too. We’re spoiled like that.
But right now, we’re lucky to have what we’ve got. Nevermind the shrimp. A lot of businesses have stopped production, or stopped importing, or can’t get into their storage facilities, or don’t have a staff right now. And I’m not just talking tackle — it’s everything. Wholesale and retail supply chains for all sorts of products have broken and missing links at the moment, and it’s not exactly clear when we’re going to see those chains back to functioning normally.
Until they do, we have a new reality to face. Your favorite products might not be available, or you may not be able to get the size or color you were hoping for. When you go shopping, you need to have a backup option for every item on your list (and really, having a third and fourth choice isn’t a bad idea).
And we’re going to have to face this fact of life like grownups instead of entitled brats. Don’t take it out on the store or restaurant staff. They’re doing the best they can in trying times. Everyone is a little bugged out right now. Things are weird for all of us. But there they are, doing their jobs (despite the fact that all that contact with the general public puts them at high risk of catching any viruses that may walk in the door).
While these disruptions are temporary, don’t expect them to be over in a couple weeks. A lot of manufacturing in China got shut down for a while, and some products aren’t being made because the available factory space and manpower has been diverted to make other things (silly stuff, like surgical masks and diapers). It’s going to be several months before we see something close to normal again.
In the meantime, it’s ill-advised to put a bad attitude on display. As I said, everyone’s on edge. Yell at the wrong clerk or delivery girl and you might find yourself on the receiving end of some misplaced aggression. As far as I’m concerned, it would be well-deserved. We’re all in this boat together, so let’s act like it.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.