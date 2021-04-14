Fishermen are funny. We all want a big catch that we can brag about — a huge pile of fish, or some monstrous individual fish or, even better yet, a whole bunch of really big fish. The more unlikely the catch, the more gratifying and boastable it is.
But as soon as the grand catch is made, the angler faces a dilemma: Bragging is required, but how to do this without spilling the beans about the details of how, when and where the enviable feat was accomplished? We all think we have some secret spot, or maybe a secret lure or bait or a me-only technique, that made that big catch happen.
So we do our showboating, and then we get all tight-lipped, smug and superior when our envious cronies who have gathered ‘round start begging us to share the critical details. There is an art involved in keeping such an audience captivated by dangling that bait before them, but never quite letting them have it.
For centuries, these post-expedition jousting sessions mostly took place in pubs or saloons, where victory toasts could accompany the contest between the victor and the probing questioners. Quite often, when the celebration really gets going, the lucky angler ends up spilling more of those proverbial beans that he intended.
Sometimes this happens innocently when revelers become more jovial and convivial as alcohol lubricates the celebration, but sometimes this is not done by accident at all. “Let’s buy Lucky Eddie a few drinks and see if we can loosen his lips about that big fish he caught.” Many a fishing secret has been purchased with a drink or three.
But today we are living in a different world than anglers just 15 or 20 years ago did. Nowadays most post-catch boasting is done on social media, rather than face-to-face with bended elbows hoisting drinks. Online socializing is very, very different than meeting up with the boys (and girls) at the local pub.
One reason is simply the number of people involved. There is a reason that URL’s include that “www” as part of the web address: These fishy posts online really can spread worldwide. You can be sure that when an excited fisherman posts a big catch online, the news reaches well beyond his immediate circle of angling buddies.
Online audiences can not only be large, they also tend to be harsh. Try bragging up a nice fish without posting any pictures, and you might be met with a “photos or it didn’t happen” accusation from some skeptical heckler or troller.
But posting a photo doesn’t solve all your problems. Heaven forbid that the tip of your pinky finger just slipped under the gill cover of that big snook in your pre-release photo, because you’ll be pilloried for poor fish-handling.
Your social media audience won’t be able to ply you with alcohol to loosen your lips about where your prize catch was made, but they might not need to do so. If you post online a photo of a nice Charlotte Harbor fish being hoisted where you caught it, there will be people scrutinizing that photo to try to figure out just where the happy event occurred.
Even subtle clues can narrow down a location. If they know the day it was caught, they can look at the weather forecast to get wind direction and might be able to tell by the size and direction of the chop whether the fish was caught in open or more protected waters, and possibly on which side of the Harbor. Couple that with the length and direction of the shadows, and they can figure out a time of day and therefore tide conditions.
Think that it’s safe to have that generic mangrove shoreline in the background of your trophy shot? Think again. No two mangrove shorelines look exactly the same, and people can figure it out more readily than you might think. And if you’re canal fishing among docks and homes, you can just about forget about keeping locations a secret — unless you’re shooting photos almost straight down into the boat so no background at all makes it into the shot.
Sometimes anglers can be lured into divulging more details about their catches than they’d planned when they are targeted by curious online antagonists. There are masterful internet trollers lurking around social media who are very crafty at drawing info out of lucky fishermen.
The easiest way to do this is by casting doubt on the validity of the catch. “Nice try, buddy, but there’s no way you caught a snook that big around here this time of year.” Once the boastful angler takes this bait and the troller firmly sets the hook to lock Mr. Lucky into defending the catch, the game is nearly won for the troller.
Yes, sometimes the post-catch shenanigans are as much fun as catching the fish. Sometimes.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
