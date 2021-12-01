Here’s one from a few years ago that — based on what we’re seeing out on the water right now — is definitely worth repeating. Buckle up, buckaroos.
CAPT. JOSH:
I’m new to boating in Florida and I’m amazed at the number of boaters here who have no idea of what the basic navigation rules are. It seems like most of them don’t even realize there are rules. I see boats crossing at all sorts of angles, passing on whatever side, ignoring right of way and just generally acting like idiots. Is there someone I can report this to? Somebody is going to get killed out there.
— John P., Punta Gorda
JOHN:
Welcome to Florida. You didn’t mention where you came here from, but I’m a little surprised to hear there are places where average boaters take the nav rules to heart. I know some states have stricter education requirements than Florida, but I wasn’t aware of anyplace where the rules are actually followed.
Anyway, what you’re experiencing is par for the course, and it’s only going to get worse out there as our tourist and snowbird season progresses. We’ll see a lot more occasional boaters (both owners and renters) hitting the water, and few if any of them will bother to brush up on such silly things as when to yield or which side to pass another boat on.
Actually, you’re one of the lucky ones. Imagine what it’s like to be a kayaker down here.
You can report all you want, but no one — not the CCSO, the PGPD, the FWC or the Coast Guard — is going to start issuing citations for nav rules violations. Even if they wanted to, they don’t have the resources to make a dent.
So instead, you’re going to have to become a defensive boater like the rest of us sensible boaters have done. It’s a little like defensive driving. In defensive driving, you always assume that a fellow driver sharing the road with you is going to do something stupid: Run a stop sign, slam on the brakes just as the light turns yellow, swerve into your lane for no reason, etc.
In defensive boating, you assume that every other boat is being piloted by a drunk raccoon who hates you and is trying to ram you. Seriously. That way, when they do something unbelievably moronic, not only is it unsurprising, you were actually expecting it. And because you were expecting it, you were already primed to react to it.
You may find this stressful at first. That’s normal. But you’ll get used to it, and in a surprisingly short time. The trick is to be the duck.
Ducks are always around water but rarely wet. That’s because they carefully preen oil into their feathers, and the water just rolls right off their backs. You’re the duck, and all that idiocy is the water. Don’t soak in it — just roll it off your back. Once you learn how to do that, you can become a happy and semi-relaxed Florida boater.
I know this isn’t the answer you wanted, and I am truly sorry. Because you’re right: Somebody is going to get killed out there. All you can do is try to make sure it isn’t you.
I still believe that one day Florida will get serious about this problem and require boaters to be licensed like vehicle drivers are. Of course that won’t solve the whole problem — we see how people drive their cars, right? — but it will be a huge step in the right direction.
Until that day arrives, defensive boating is the way to go. Yes, it means giving up your “right of way” a lot of the time. Yes, it means going out of your way to avoid someone who should be yielding to you. Yes, I know it’s not right — but it’s the current reality.
Be the duck, John. Be the duck.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.