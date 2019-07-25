I have an iguana problem at my house. A few months ago, I found one sitting on my dock, right where I rest my beverage. I thought, “He’s in my fishing spot, and he isn’t supposed to be there.” I also thought about giving him the business end of a high-powered pellet gun. But then Lauren said he’s just being an iguana. He didn’t know he would be born here, where he wasn’t supposed to be born.
I didn’t kill that iguana. But I did aggravate him enough to get him to jump and run off my dock so I could fish. I thought he would bail off into the water. Instead, that little guy bowed up and came towards me, then quickly hung a left at the end of my dock and clawed up to the top of my lanai for safety.
Now I’m seeing them just about every day — in my yard, on my lanai, even crawling up my rain gutters.
Someone suggested that I make lemonade out of those lemons and literally eat the problem away. I have tried iguana in three different Central American counties, and all three times, I thought the same thoughts that Chef Anthony Bourdain did: It’s awful.
While doing some research for this column, I got to speak to someone that knows quite a bit about iguanas and how to properly prepare them. I told him that I had tried iguana three times and didn’t like it. He asked what was the common denominator that was giving me a disliking for iguana. I told him that each time I had it, it put this waxy like coating on my palate and I didn’t like it. He asked if I had seen it being prepared before I ate it and I said no. He seemed to think that whoever made it for me wasn’t removing the fat and that was what I had tasted.
So I decided to prepare it myself and follow the instructions given to me, making sure to remove the fat like I was told to see if that makes a difference.
Well, I wasn’t real impressed. While it was better than my previous experiences, it was OK at best. However, I still think the recipe is worth sharing for a couple reasons. First, every palate is different. You might think iguana tacos are delicious. Second, I know there are a lot of folks interested in harvesting iguanas locally, and wasting them is a real shame.
If you plan to shoot iguanas around your home or property, I’m in favor of the plan. They’re not doing Florida’s natural environment any good at all. But if you’ll be serving them for dinner afterwards, there’s no need to send me an invitation.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Iguana tacos
1 iguana, at least 30 inches long
1 cup chopped white onion
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrot
2 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mango pico de gallo
1 avocado
6 flour tortillas
If you can clean a fish, you can butcher an iguana. The first thing to do is after you harvest an iguana is to wash it with warm water and then remove the head and internal organs. Then bring a pan of water to a boil. Place your iguana in the boiling water and let it boil for 5 minutes. While it’s boiling, get a bowl of ice water ready. Place the iguana in the ice bath for 5 minutes to shock it. You will find that the skin comes right off (just like tomato skin does when using this method). After the skin is removed, you will see some yellow fat. Be sure to remove all of it. Use a fork to pull the iguana meat from the bone. Sauté the celery, carrot and onion in a large stock pot about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the iguana meat, dried seasoning and garlic to the pot and sauté for 2 minutes. Fill the pot with water and let simmer for an hour or until tender. Strain and keep warm while gathering your other ingredients for your tacos and enjoy. Serves two.
— Recipe by Chef Tim Spain, ChefTimSpain.com
