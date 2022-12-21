Nice boat

Big, fancy boats do have a certain kind of appeal — but there’s a downside too.

 Shutterstock photo

Have you ever read something that really hit home? A thought so perfectly captured with just a few words a that made such perfect sense that you knew it to be an absolute truth? I had that experience recently when reading an article in the November issue of Power & Motoryacht magazine. (Note to editor: Sorry, Josh, but I do read other magazines too!)

The article described fishing for striped bass in the northeastern U.S. But as you might guess about an article which appeared in a boating magazine, the focus of the piece was more on the boats used in that fishery than about the actual fishing. The article is an excerpt from a book written by Bill Sisson, titled “Seasons of the Striper: Pursuing the Great American Gamefish.” Here are the words that grabbed me:


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments