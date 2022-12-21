Have you ever read something that really hit home? A thought so perfectly captured with just a few words a that made such perfect sense that you knew it to be an absolute truth? I had that experience recently when reading an article in the November issue of Power & Motoryacht magazine. (Note to editor: Sorry, Josh, but I do read other magazines too!)
The article described fishing for striped bass in the northeastern U.S. But as you might guess about an article which appeared in a boating magazine, the focus of the piece was more on the boats used in that fishery than about the actual fishing. The article is an excerpt from a book written by Bill Sisson, titled “Seasons of the Striper: Pursuing the Great American Gamefish.” Here are the words that grabbed me:
• • • • • • • • • • • •
Years ago, someone revealed to me the formula for a long and happy boating life: Buy the smallest boat that will get the job done, not the largest one you can afford. The right boat could be a 20-footer or a 60-footer, depending on where you fish, what you fish for, and how far you run.
A corollary to this credo comes from a technical expert I know who works on the most complicated boat systems imaginable. He said the best way to ensure the most time on the water is to buy the simplest boat possible: That’s how you keep the sun on your back and the wind in your face.
• • • • • • • • • • • •
I have never caught a striped bass in my life and my fishing experience in the northeastern U.S. is limited to one day of chasing bluefish in Long Island Sound from a little Boston Whaler and one day of catching Boston mackerel on a charter boat fishing out of Barnegat Inlet, N.J. Even so, I know the above words are universally true and that they apply to boats of all types.
You don’t have to look very far or very hard to find examples of how this works in local marinas or at docks in the Southwest Florida canals. With some exceptions, the larger the boat, the less likely it is to be used regularly. The bigger the boat, the more of a “thing” it becomes to take it out. More lines, cables and hoses to disconnect, more effort to get underway, and more elbow juice needed to clean it up after the trip.
The same thing often applies to trailer boats too. A little 16-footer can easily be dropped into the water at almost any ramp without worrying much tides or lake levels, and it’s pretty simple to trailer the rig to the ramp. Jump up to a 30-footer and the issues involved in getting underway increase dramatically, so that bigger boat often isn’t as busy as the little guy.
As for the part about simpler being better, I like this idea too. Technology has given us all sorts of gadgets for our boats. Many of them make our boating lives better and easier — until they don’t.
Automatic anchoring poles or blades work great, until one gets stuck in the down position. It happens. Spot-lock trolling motors make life easier for those of us whose tired old backs mean hauling anchors is a painful chore. But when the spot-lock motor quits, it’s either back to the anchor or back to the dock.
Besides, anchors are for more than staying on your fishing spot. I am fearful that sooner or later, some offshore angler will be lost when his main engine fails and he only then discovers the minimal anchor and rode that came with his bay boat was never intended to anchor that vessel securely in 50 or 100 feet of water or more.
Autopilots that interface with radars and GPS units are great, until the gadgets stop talking to one another. Hopefully this does not occur when the skipper has left the helm to go make a sandwich (but Murphy says that seems likely).
I have spent much of my life on boats. I sunk one time, which I believe should be a requisite for considering yourself to be an experienced boater. Your appreciation for boats increases dramatically after you find yourself treading water among flotsam where your boat was floating a few moments prior.
I have been lucky enough to have been aboard and to have sometimes operated fairly large and sophisticated vessels. But when I close my eyes and think of boating, most of the resulting images involve small, simple boats. Sometimes there are fish (and occasionally very large fish) among those memories — but often there is just the boat, the places it went, and the people with whom it was shared.
Then I open my eyes and see all the nice boats in the neighborhood that sit unused day after day. I’m absolutely certain that many of their owners would have been better served by buying something smaller and simpler.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
