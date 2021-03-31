Charlotte County is enjoying a successful rollout of the new Pomeranian Eradication Program (PEP). Howie Thinsemout, administrator of the federally funded program in Charlotte County, says that the early results have exceeded all expectations — which he points out doesn’t mean much, since nobody really expects any results at all from the expenditure of federal grant money.
Says Thinsemout: “I don’t think there were many people who thought we could succeed back when we were first notified by Congress that they were giving us $10 million to clear up the infestations of non-native Pomeranians in the county. But I am proud to be able to report that thanks to the hard work of the PEP program staff, the population of the once-prolific Pomeranians has been greatly reduced in some of the hardest-hit portions of Charlotte County.”
Thinsemout attributes the success of the program to a multi-pronged attack on the Pomeranians. Obviously the most well-known part of PEP is the trapping of coyotes in rural areas, which are then released into urban areas that have high levels of Pomeranian infestation. But, he reports, they’ve also had moderate success with a gator-baiting program, in which they toss chunks of rotten chicken into the shallows of ponds in sections where sidewalks run close to the water.
It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, though. Thinsemout admits that so far they’ve had mixed results with their efforts to train bald eagles to patrol areas in need of Pomeranian control.
Thinemount says, “We’re making such good progress that we can now realistically envision a Charlotte County in which people can stroll their neighborhoods without having to worry about having their ankles nipped by the little yappers. I think if we get two or three more of those $10 million federal grants, we can beat this thing completely. And as a bonus, our feral cat population is plummeting too.”
And their experiment with Burmese pythons has been a complete failure. According to a somewhat sheepish Thinsemout: “We didn’t know that snakes just don’t take direction well at all. We rounded up a few dozen of the biggest pythons we could catch down in the Everglades where the things are thick as fleas and tried to train them for our program. But every one of the doggone things just slithered off into the bushes, and we never saw them again.”
FWC Sued Over Bears
Florida’s population of black bears is skyrocketing, at least partially due to the protections afforded to the bruins by the FWC. The increasing number of bears has resulted in more interactions with people. But while there have been a few unfortunate folks dragged off into the woods by the bears, most bear-human conflicts are nuisance-level and occur when the bears raid trash cans or bird feeders.
But the growing population of bears is having a much more significant impact on Florida’s raccoon population, since trash cans and birdfeeders are the historic foraging grounds for these masked mammals — which are now being displaced by marauding bears that in some areas outnumber them three to one.
Shirley Ujest, founder and president of RAPT (Raccoons Are People Too), wants this growing threat to raccoons to be addressed by the FWC. She has given notice that RAPT intends to file a class-action lawsuit against the FWC with the intent of forcing the commission to take “immediate and effective steps” to protect raccoons from being displaced by those “big mean bullying bears.”
“I just love my little fur-baby raccoons to death,” says Ujest. “I mean, aren’t they just the cutest darlings with that bandit mask and everything? I want my trash scattered all around the yard by them, not by some nasty old bear. I’d much rather risk getting rabies from a lovable raccoon than have to worry about finding a bear sleeping in my carport when I let the cats out.”
RAPT’s attorney, Don Googan, Esq., of the law firm Googan & Googan, said in a statement: “This is a very exciting case for us. When Ms. Ujest first contacted us, I was about to write her off as just another nut job. On a whim, I decided to look into it. It took a lot of research, like maybe three or four beers worth of Googling, but we found a case where a New York judge gave legal status to a chimpanzee a few years ago. So we figured if a chimp can sue then why not a raccoon? They’re about the same thing aren’t they? Their hands look the same anyway. Close enough.
“Do you know how many raccoons live in Florida? A dumpster-load for sure. That’s a huge class for the suit, and if we pull this off we can make a really sweet payday for Googan & Googan.” When asked if he thought if the raccoons would actually benefit from the lawsuit, Googan replied, “What? Oh, yeah, sure — we’ll look out for the little trash pandas. Absolutely. Whatever.”
Seasons Open Or Closed?
Perhaps because of bad publicity surrounding the overpopulation of Florida black bears (see above), the FWC is being very careful with the decision about whether or not to let the seasons for snook, redfish and trout open in Southwest Florida this summer.
This issue has been hotly debated among area anglers for many months, and there are plenty of strong opinions on both sides. Angler input received by the FWC has been split nearly evenly between those “For” and “Against” opening the seasons.
But now a decision has been made — sort of. Says FWC spokesperson Willy Hemhaw, “We’ve made our decision. Well, at least ‘a’ decision, if not actually ‘the’ decision. After much debate and listening to tons of public comment, the FWC has voted to make the actual decision at our May 12-13 meeting. And since there seems to be exactly the same number of voters pushing each way, we will make the decision in the most fair way possible so nobody can be mad at us: At the meeting, we’ll flip a coin and let the fillets fall where they will.”
But just as the FWC commissioners were back-slapping about making the coin-flip decision, a new controversy has arisen: Will maintaining proper coin-flip protocols require a single coin-flip, or a separate toss for each of the three species?
When asked about this technical point, Hemhaw said, “Yes, nobody thought of that. At least we have a month to debate this new issue. Currently the commissioners seem to be leaning towards a round of rock-paper-scissors to determine how many coin tosses will be needed.”
By the way, happy April 1st. Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
