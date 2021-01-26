The aroma of award winning chili will return to Punta Gorda on Jan. 30. That’s when the 10th annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge, Beer, and Blues Festival is coming to town.
Up to 15 chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths at City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. The teams may consist of friends, family, service organizations, clubs, non-profits, businesses or just about anyone who has the desire to make good, if not great chili.
In addition to making great chili, teams will be challenged to decorate their 15’ x 15’ booths in a “Western” theme. The best decorated booth will win the showmanship award and a first place prize of $500. Booths will be judged on five criteria: theme, action, costume, audience appeal and booth set up. Awards will be given to the top five booths.
Teams may decorate their booths however they choose using any type of decorations, lights, banners, flags, props, etc. The only requirement is everything must be inside the 15 x 15 booth area. Chili teams may also dress the theme or wear costumes as part of the booths appearance.
Chili will be the focus of the day and it will be judged in two ways. A panel of judges will taste test samples from each of the teams. Judges will score chili samples on a scale from 1 to 10 with 10 being the best. There are five criteria for scoring: aroma, consistency, color, taste and texture. Heat is not a grading factor. The Chili Challenge winners will receive $500, bragging rights and a trophy and prizes will be awarded through 5th place.
There will also be a $500 award for the People’s Choice of best chili. Each attendee will receive a voting token when they enter through the main gate. Collect as many of those voting tokens from people visiting your booth as you can! The Team with the most tokens wins the coveted People’s Choice Award and $500.
People’s Choice tokens will be collected at 4 p.m. with the winner announced at the award ceremony at 5 p.m. on the main stage.
Thirsty attendees will have an opportunity to sample different beers from small breweries not always readily available in the area. The Beer Tasting Tent will now feature over 50 different craft beers from Micro-Breweries around the country to satisfy your thirst. Specialty beers will be available by samples or by the bottle.
In addition to the chili cooking, there will be a full slate of activities during the festival. Merchandise vendors will be on hand as well as other food vendors when you’re ready to take a break from the chili.
Gates open at 11 a.m.
Live music begins at noon with a great southwest Florida blues and rock band Deb and the Dynamics. Then Southwest Florida’s own Mike Imbasciani & His BluezRockerz will take the stage.
Advance tickets as well as VIP Tables are available online now at www.PuntaGorda Chilifest.com. For more information or to register, visit www.PuntaGordaChiliFest.com or call 941-637-5953.
