Headlining the 13th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival is MC Hammersmith, (Will Naameh) a multi award-winning comedian and hip hop improviser from the United Kingdom. Self-described as “the world’s leading gangsta rapper to ever emerge from the ghetto of middle-class west London,” Hammersmith uses audience suggestions to spontaneously craft lyrics and rhymes with no preparation.
Photo courtesy of Lance C. Fuller/Florida Studio Theatre
Dad’s Garage performs at 8 p.m. July 21-22.
Photo courtesy of Annalise Kaylor/Florida Studio Theatre
Isaac Kessler and Ken Hall of 2-MAN NO-SHOW are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. July 21 and 6 p.m. July 22.
Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre
Ana Eligio, Emily Fonato and Chris Dinger perform at 10th Anniversary Sarasota Improv Festival.
Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre
Parallelogramophonograph are Roy Janik, Kaci Beeler, Kadeem Badr and Valerie Ward. The troupe performs at 7 p.m. July 21 and 8 p.m. July 22.
Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre
Improvisers perform in "All Play" at the 10th Anniversary Sarasota Improv Festival.
Photo courtesy of Sarah Haley/Florida Studio Theatre
Improvisers perform in "Festival All Stars" at 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival.
Photo courtesy Florida Studio Theatre
Emily Fontano, Chelsea Hilend, David Charles and Robby Pigott perform at 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival.
SARASOTA — Improvisational theater — a uniquely open form of impromptu, often comedic performance — has grown from its early days of influence to 21st century America.
Western history points to the 16th through 18th centuries when commedia dell’arte performers improvised in Italy as an early form of improv theater. In 1916, American John Dewey used improv games to educate children. Then in 1963, Viola Spolin published a book on improv theater and inspired improvisational acting in Chicago. Going further, you may have heard of performers who began their acting careers via improv, such as Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi.
