SARASOTA — Improvisational theater — a uniquely open form of impromptu, often comedic performance — has grown from its early days of influence to 21st century America.

Western history points to the 16th through 18th centuries when commedia dell’arte performers improvised in Italy as an early form of improv theater. In 1916, American John Dewey used improv games to educate children. Then in 1963, Viola Spolin published a book on improv theater and inspired improvisational acting in Chicago. Going further, you may have heard of performers who began their acting careers via improv, such as Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi.


   
