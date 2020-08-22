Neither rain, nor hurricane nor Covid-19 can put a damper on Patty Register’s enthusiasm for Gatorama, as she and husband Allen Register, son Ben and now grandson Benson kick in to high gear for the 17th annual “Alligator Hatching Festival” from daily through Aug. 30 at the animal park.
Hatching promises to be a more intimate occasion this year, Patty said. Hand sanitation stations and constant cleaning of highly touched spots have been added, and masks must be worn in the hatching barn. Social distancing and common sense mitigation will be practiced.
Alligator mating typically begins in April and May, with females laying their eggs in late June or early July. The incubation period will last 63-68 days, leaving the eggs to hatch in mid-August or early September.
Over 6,000 alligator eggs will hatch during the season at Gatorama, with some destined to become stars of Uncle Waders Catch a Gator, an opportunity for kids young and old to catch an alligator in the wading pond. Larger gators may become stars in the “Fast Hands/No Hands,” alligator feeding show while one day one very special, big and long-lived gator will take the place of Old Timer, who’s a mainstay of many a photo op.
The annual alligator hatching festival is an incredible opportunity for young and old to experience hatching these ancient animals in your hands. Visitors to Gatorama will also be able to learn about the history of the American alligator and how the populations have been protected through one of the most truly successful, sustainable-use management programs ever implemented. American alligators have been off the endangered species list since 1987 and populations are still growing. Alligator farming is an important part of the program.
“This is a great opportunity for parents to teach their children about one of nature’s fascinating life cycles,” said Gatorama owner Allen. “Guests will be able to see and feel these little baby alligators wiggle out of the eggs.”
Hatching times are listed on Gatorama’s website. Regular admission includes the educational hatching programs. For guests who want a hands-on experience, a “Hatch and Hold” package is available. This is an outdoor event with Covid mitigation efforts.
Gatorama opened in 1957 as one of Florida’s first alligator attractions. It is still a popular tourist attraction as well as an operating alligator farm.
