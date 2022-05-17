Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents 2 Hot 2 Tango on May 22 in the Historic Asolo Theater.

The duo comprises Ben Bogart on bandoneon and Winnie Cheung on piano, and will be joined by world-renowned tango dancers Fernanda Ghi and Silvio Grand.

Distilling the raw energy of a full tango orchestra into intimate duo arrangements, Bogart and Cheung takes audiences on an emotional journey through the history and musical treasures of Argentina’s greatest tango composers.

Sharing the stage with them are World Tango Champion and Tony Award winner Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand, who perform seamlessly with the musicians and punctuate the rhythms of the music with the sharp movements, stealthy turns, sultriness, romance and drama that is tango.

“Artist Series Concerts is delighted to bring 2 Hot 2 Tango to Sarasota audiences,” Marcy K. Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts, said. “The duo is a perfect example of the kind of unique musical programs Artist Series sponsors, as these gifted, young musicians have steeped themselves in classic, traditional Argentinian music.

“Combining forces with world-renowned tango dancers, this program promises to be an extraordinary concert experience.”

