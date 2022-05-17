World Tango Champion and Tony Award winner Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand perform seamlessly with the musicians and punctuate the rhythms of the music with the sharp movements, stealthy turns, sultriness, romance and drama that is tango.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota
The duo comprises Ben Bogart on bandoneón and Winnie Cheung on piano.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota
World Tango Champion and Tony Award winner Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand perform seamlessly with the musicians and punctuate the rhythms of the music with the sharp movements, stealthy turns, sultriness, romance and drama that is tango.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents 2 Hot 2 Tango on May 22 in the Historic Asolo Theater.
The duo comprises Ben Bogart on bandoneon and Winnie Cheung on piano, and will be joined by world-renowned tango dancers Fernanda Ghi and Silvio Grand.
Distilling the raw energy of a full tango orchestra into intimate duo arrangements, Bogart and Cheung takes audiences on an emotional journey through the history and musical treasures of Argentina’s greatest tango composers.
Sharing the stage with them are World Tango Champion and Tony Award winner Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand, who perform seamlessly with the musicians and punctuate the rhythms of the music with the sharp movements, stealthy turns, sultriness, romance and drama that is tango.
“Artist Series Concerts is delighted to bring 2 Hot 2 Tango to Sarasota audiences,” Marcy K. Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts, said. “The duo is a perfect example of the kind of unique musical programs Artist Series sponsors, as these gifted, young musicians have steeped themselves in classic, traditional Argentinian music.
“Combining forces with world-renowned tango dancers, this program promises to be an extraordinary concert experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.