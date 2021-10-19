36th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest kicks off Oct. 22

Time once again for the 36th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest. There will be great food, German beer, live music, laughter and dancing — from Polka to Fliegerlied to the Bob to the Chicken Dance. This year's dates are Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31.
With German music and area bands, German food and beer, you’ll experience fun for the entire family. Not to mention the great prize giveaways.
Cape Coral’s Mayor John Gunter will perform the official duty of tapping the keg and proclaiming Oktobefest Season to be officially open at 8 p.m. Oct. 22.
This year’s music line-up will feature the Europa Band, Die Lustigen Almdudler, Hafenkapelle, Manni Daum and Peter D. Also featured will be Hot Buttered Nuggets, The Boots and Deb & the Dynamics.
Due to the popularity of the event, satellite parking will be available. The parking lot is located at 1448 Ceitus Terrace, just North of Aldi at Chiquita and Pine Island Road. Shuttle buses will run continuously from 6 p.m. until midnight.
The German American Social Club will be encouraging visitors to the event to safeguard their health as well as the health of others by wearing a mask in crowded spaces and practicing good personal hygiene. There will be additional washing stations and hand sanitizer on site.
German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. For more information, call 239-283-1400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.