4PRIDE@VT is a special offering of musicals, comedies and timely takes on classic tales

Venice Theatre’s General Manager and Director of Diversity, Kristofer Geddie, and Venice Pride, Inc.'s President Kathy Hanas are excited to host 4PRIDE@VT.
Venice Theatre is bringing something new that will captivate the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community. This partnership will showcase a fun-filled 2022-2023 season of groundbreaking, nationally recognized and socially relevant shows by making an impact locally through the performing arts.
“4PRIDE@VT will consist of four special shows that will bring a message of inclusion and community for all,” explained Geddie.
The 4PRIDE@VT lineup consists of four Wednesday evening shows all beginning at 7:30 p.m. and a pre-party with light snacks before each performance.
"The Revolutionists" Sept. 28
Four bodacious women lose their heads (literally) in this irreverent, women-centered tragicomedy set during the French Revolution. This witty, thought-provoking, raucously funny adventure was inventively conceived by one of today’s most-produced American playwrights.
"A Hit Broadway Musical" Nov. 2
Title to be announced. Based on a British film, this sweet, sexy, fiery musical will blow your mind. It won six Tony Awards in 2013 including Best Score for a certain 1980s pop music icon. Venice Theatre can’t wait to reveal the title of this beautiful show that will raise you up.
"You've Got a Friend" (working title) Jan. 25
Once the details are announced, you’ll come running to hear a tapestry of songs that will make the earth move under your feet. If you’re down and troubled, inject your soul with some sweet rock ‘n’ roll and brighten up even your darkest night.
"Gypsy: A Musical Fable" March 8
"Gypsy" tells the story of one woman’s efforts to get her daughters into show business. Featuring musical theater standards like “Some People,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and the show-stopping “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” Gypsy helped launch Stephen Sondheim’s career and earned Mama Rose a place in the theatrical canon as the quintessential Stage Mother.
Hanas said, “Don’t miss this moment. We recognize the diversity of our community which is represented in the vast array of theatrical presentations being offered in this amazing program. The opportunity for Venice Pride, Inc. to join in this partnership is historic.” Hanas added, "Once again, Venice Theatre demonstrates its artistry, diversity and talents by launching this unique program that is sure to be a smashing hit."
