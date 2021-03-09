7 Bridges brings 'The Ultimate Eagles Experience'

To help people smile, laugh and enjoy life once again — those are just some of the reasons the members of 7 Bridges: “The Ultimate Eagles Experience” are happy to be performing live music again.
Based out of Nashville, 7 Bridges has been touring nationally since 2008 and are bringing their faithful recreation of Eagles hits to Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center on March 13 and to the Venice Community Center on March 19.
“We have had sporadic shows through the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, and each time we are able to perform a show, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said 7 Bridges drummer and vocalist Keith Thoma, or “Don Henley” when the group is performing on stage as the legendary band.
“Every show we’ve played since the initial lockdown has been very well managed by the promoters and staff,” he continued. “We need live music now, more than ever.”
With a catalog of hits like “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Desperado,” “Witchy Woman,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and many more — 7 Bridges strives to perform one timeless hit after another.
“The Eagles catalog has so many hits that it is very difficult to not find something to like in our shows,” Thoma said. “Their music, at least the songs we choose for our shows, have a positive, uplifting, happy feel to them, and that translates to the crowd. People need to dance and sing together again, and our show can definitely provide the soundtrack for them.”
7 Bridges also sprinkles in solo hits of Henley, guitarist/vocalist Joe Walsh and guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Glenn Frey.
Thoma said they haven’t had to change their live show too much during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately we can no longer do ‘meet and greets’ with our fans to sign autographs and take pictures after the shows,” he said. “It breaks our hearts to not be able to get up close and personal with them like we are used to, but we have to think of the safety and health of our fans and of ourselves right now.”
Venues are operating at 30% capacity and socially distanced seating will be available for those with tickets. For more information on Sun Events regulations regarding coronavirus, go to sunevents.com/covid-updates.
