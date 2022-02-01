A 7 Bridges show is more than just the music for Jason Manning, co-founder and band leader of 14 years for the Ultimate Eagles Experience.
“We want folks to leave the show feeling like they've been thoroughly entertained,” Manning said. “We want fans to feel like we are having as much fun as they are … because we are.”
Based out of Nashville, 7 Bridges has been touring nationally since 2008 and are bringing their faithful recreation of Eagles hits to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on Feb. 10 and to the Venice Community Center on Feb. 11.
One hit after another
With a catalog of hits like “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Desperado,” “Witchy Woman” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and more, 7 Bridges strives to perform one timeless hit after another.
“The music of the Eagles in itself is a lot with multiple lead singers that cover multiple genres of music,” Manning said. “Our goal is to always recreate the sounds and feel of an actual Eagles concert but to also inject our own personalities into the mix. We want people to be able to close their eyes and think they were listening to the real Eagles.”
7 Bridges also sprinkles in solo hits of drummer/vocalist Don Henley, guitarist/vocalist Joe Walsh and guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Glenn Frey.
“Having such a deep catalog and variety of songs and hits, the show never gets old,” Manning said.
An authentic portrayal
Each of the six members of 7 Bridges portrays an individual Eagles member both vocally and instrumentally, according to Manning.
“Our drummer, for example, portrays Don Henley and sings all of the Henley parts — both lead and background vocals — all while playing drums,” Manning said. “Very few other tributes to the Eagles can say that. We also don't use vocal harmonizers or background tracks. What you see is what you get — six guys on stage, all of them singing.”
A lot of energy and a ton of hits
Eagles fans can expect an exact replica of the Eagles at their best.
“It’s a ton of hits and lots of energy,” Manning said. “We have a blast onstage and we strive for the audience to have as much fun as we're having.
“We've always had a great time and huge turn-outs in Florida,” Manning said. “We're always delighted to get back down there. We love the energy from Florida's Eagles fans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.