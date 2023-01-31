7 Bridges transports you to a live Eagles concert

 “We try to not only capture the sound of an Eagles show, but also the vibe and feel (and) with a little extra thrown in too,” 7 Bridges co-founder and band leader Jason Manning said.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Events

A 7 Bridges show is more than just the music for Jason Manning, co-founder and band leader of 15 years for the "Ultimate Eagles Experience."

“We feel as though we are ‘carrying the torch’ in some ways,” Manning said. “We try to not only capture the sound of an Eagles show, but also the vibe and feel (and) with a little extra thrown in too.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments